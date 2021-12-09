I like going to the movies. I like sitting in the front row of the upper section, my wife’s favorite spot. We prop our feet on the rails in front of us, sit back buried in surround sound and share a box of popcorn and a Diet Coke.
After a year of COVID closures, we’re glad to be back. I especially like movies that are based on true stories: “Akeelah and the Bee,” “The Great Debaters,” “Mr. Holland’s Opus” and “Chariots of Fire.” They capture faith, hope and courage greater than any fiction. About 10 years ago, I added “The Blind Side.”
“The Blind Side” opens with the actual footage from Joe Theismann’s career- ending injury. I watched it live when it happened. It still makes me cringe.
The offensive tackle’s job in football is to protect the quarterback and keep that from happening. The title of the movie comes from the role of the left tackle who protects the quarterback’s blind side.
“The Blind Side” is based on Michael Oher’s true story. A homeless youth who wandered the streets of Memphis, Oher was befriended by a well-to-do Memphis family who took him in.
Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy made him part of their family, paid for his education, encouraged and befriended him. Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for her portrayal of Leigh Anne in the movie. Oher went on to play eight years in the NFL, including two Super Bowls.
All of us have a blind side. We’re blindsided when we’re surprised by something we didn’t see coming. The title of the movie, “The Blind Side,” could stand for those moments in life when God blindsides us with an opportunity to be transformed by making a remarkable difference.
Leigh Anne and Sean Touhy were, quite literally, blindsided by a homeless Black youth named Michael Oher, who gave them the opportunity to make a difference. When commended by a friend for changing Oher’s life, Leigh Anne responded, “No, he is changing me.”
Jesus was the master of the blindside. He never missed an opportunity to make a difference. When others tried to silence a blind beggar by the road, Jesus called for him and gave him sight. When his followers urged him to ignore a woman who timidly touched the hem of his garment, Jesus stopped and healed her 12-year hemorrhage.
When the citizens of Jericho rebuked the despised tax collector, Zacchaus, Jesus visited him in his home. When he encountered a crowd of men about to stone a woman caught in the act of adultery, he exposed their hypocrisy and forgave her.
Christmas is, of course, about being blindsided. The whole world was blindsided by the birth of the baby at Bethlehem. Few took note, and those who did totally misunderstood. Most just didn’t see it.
Maybe this Christmas God wants to blindside us with an opportunity that’ll change us and make a difference in someone else’s life. Sean Tuohy said regarding Oher, “We think God sent him to us. Earthly explanations don’t make sense.”
