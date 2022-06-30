You have read about the faiths of the founders of the United States in this space before. Today, we’ll look at a few of the fathers of Texas and their personal beliefs.
Those arriving in the Mexican province that became our Lone Star State in the early 1800s were required to become nominal Catholics by law. That is, members of the official state church. But this edict from the authorities in distant Mexico City largely went unenforced.
“The religion of the Mexican nation is and shall perpetually remain the Roman Catholic and Apostolic,” wrote David J. Weber in The Mexican Frontier. “The nation protects it by just and wise laws and prohibits the exercise of every other (religion).”
New arrivals were ordered to obtain a certificate from a local council that testified to their religious and general character. Moses Austin and his son Stephen agreed to these terms as they began to bring in groups of settlers to populate their massive land grant.
The dodge was that Mexican law used Catholic and Christian as synonymous terms, so that incoming colonists could pledge as Christians and still meet the letter of the law as Catholics.
The younger Austin, who later became an entrepreneur, politician and bureaucrat, had seen religious strife while in school in New England and he wasn’t anxious to bring denominational “wars” to Tejas.
“Although not a man of deeply-held religious conviction, Austin could express himself in almost mystical terms,” Howard Miller wrote in the Southwestern Historical Quarterly. “Austin in 1832 meditated upon the meaning of life in a series of observations of which (Thomas) Jefferson would have been incapable.”
Miller goes on to quote the future president describing his conception of God as “the self-existing, consistent and bountiful Father of Worlds, of time and of Eternity.”
And, Miller adds, “Although Austin never affiliated with a denomination of any sort, he professed to believe that a ‘belief in religion’ was ‘absolutely indispensable for the well being, and sound organization of all societies.’”
Fellow founder Sam Houston was a Virginia-born lawyer, solider, politician and first president of the Lone Star Republic. He came from a long line of Presbyterian preachers. Though parts of his life might have been considered unacceptable by the churches of his day, he had reached a low point just before moving to Texas.
“Then he turned to religion for comfort and solace; and consequently before he left for the West, he applied for admission to the Presbyterian Church in Nashville and asked to be baptized,” records Ernest C. Shearer in the Tennessee Historical Quarterly. The church leaders declined to admit him based on his questionable past which included heavy drinking and violent quarrels.
However, the Catholic Church did accept him. He joined, most likely in order to own land, vote or be legally married — none of which was possible without such an affiliation.
Shearer notes that Houston was never much of a church goer, but that he did commend faith in God to his contemporaries in his correspondence.
“I have kept the army together under the most discouraging circumstances, and I hope a just and wise God, in whom I have always believed, will yet save Texas,” the young general wrote to David G. Burnet, president of the ad hoc government of the Texian rebels.
Later, Houston offered, “I am a sincere Christian. I believe the precepts and examples as taught and practiced by Christ and his apostles to be the bedrock of democracy.”
By the end of his life, he could be claimed by Presbyterians, Catholics and Baptists. Though he allowed that he held out something of a dislike for the strident, circuit-riding Methodist preachers of his day.
William Barrett Travis was a lawyer and solider before he became a hero at the Alamo. He initially found colonial Texas a bit wanting.
“He was forced to send back word that the town of San Felipe did not afford a Bible, but the hearts of the children were made glad with the Sunday School books which he succeeded in obtaining for them,” as Julia Beazley of Southern Methodist University wrote in the Texas Review.
None of these pioneers would have been seen as desirable by the established churches in their day, especially those in the northeast. All of them had checkered, if not outright criminal issues, in their pasts. But all would have probably agreed with this song excerpt, to which we’ll give the last word.
“God blessed Texas with His own hand
Brought down angels from the Promised Land
Gave them a place where they could dance
If you wanna see Heaven, brother, here’s your chance
Well, I’ve been sent to spread the message
God blessed Texas”
— From God Blessed Texas by Brady Seals and Porter C. Howell
