Up in the windy city we call Chicago, a pair of green trolley-buses has claimed a bit of internet fame as they visit houses of worship for brief speeches from each of their leaders. The effort is designed to inform and perhaps, entertain.
While we have a few seasonal progressions here, we don’t actually have a real island trolley run that takes tourists by some of our many historic and sacred sites, so this Our Faith version will be purely imaginary, at least for now.
Our shiny red, trolley car will pause first at Trinity Episcopal Church, 2216 Ave. H where our host and speaker is the Rev. Jimmy Abbott, its rector.
“Descended from the Church of England, the Episcopal Church in the United States defies easy classification for we are neither fully Catholic nor fully Protestant,” he would tell our group of out-of-towners and a few BOIs. “This mixed identity of ours is rooted in the English Reformation. Rather than carrying on the sharp disputes and conflict taking place on the European continent during the Reformation, Christians in England came to a compromise of sharing one common style of worship while allowing for flexibility in doctrine.”
Abbott explains that this heritage has persisted so that church members hold a diverse set of beliefs.
“Yet, we all pray using the same forms and we receive the same bread and wine at Holy Communion,” he said. “While this may look strange to the world, we actually find strength in our diversity. Granted, this diversity can be difficult. But when we are committed to the Lord Jesus and to each other, the hard issues of the day can be approached with grace and humility.”
All the trolley speeches must be brief because we have a large number of potential future stops, but Abbott takes time to underline just how interfaith can work for houses of worship here.
“Trinity has been a house of worship for a variety of Christian congregations,” he said. “Beyond that, Trinity has received a number of gifts from Congregation B’nai Israel over the years that we proudly display in our church as a reminder of our commitment to interfaith partnerships.”
Next, we would head to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St. where the Rev. Jude Ekenedilichinukwu Ezuma, the head of Holy Family Parish, will share his thoughts.
“Welcome, this church was founded in 1870,” he said. “Today, it is one of six different churches which collectively make up the Parish. Following the devastation of Hurricane Ike in 2008, Daniel Cardinal DiNardo, archbishop of the archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, created this parish, which, in addition to St. Patrick Church, includes St. Mary’s Cathedral-Basilica, Sacred Heart Church, Holy Rosary Church, Mary Star of the Sea Church and Our Lady by the Sea Church.”
It would be hard to get more historic than here for Texas Catholics. This was the first diocese in the Lone Star State.
“It was created by Pope Pius XI in 1847 and it encompassed the entire state of Texas,” Ezuma said. “Today, all who walk into any of the six churches that make up Holy Family, step into a lively history of faith, community and fraternal love.”
Back on the bus, we cruise over to Congregation Beth Jacob, 2401 Ave. K, where lay leader Peggy Green will speak.
“Our wonderful, historical synagogue was built in 1931, bringing together two Orthodox synagogues, and through the years evolving into an egalitarian Conservative one,” Green said. “Just what devotion and fortitude it must have taken during the Great Depression to build this beautiful, impressive structure.”
Not only the depression, but other challenges faced Beth Jacob.
“By 1963, the congregation felt the need for a larger structure and added,” she said. “But we were totally ‘wiped out’ in 2008 from Hurricane Ike. Having no flood insurance, this led people to speculating our demise.”
But like most island congregations it would take more than a hurricane or economic disaster to shutter its doors forever.
“On the contrary, we again have weekly services,” Green said. “During COVID, we supplemented the Shabbat service with ‘Jews in Cars,’ broadcasting from a FM radio frequency to the cars parked on the street curb. We hope you’ll take time to visit us.”
Our last stop is the most recent, but still remarkable. We’re parking at The Galveston Islamic Center, 921 Broadway. Dr. Ahmed Ahmed, its long-time spokesman, will explain.
“The center was originally registered at the State of Texas as a nonprofit religious organization in 1982,” he said. “The current building dates to around 2000. It houses Othman’s Mosque, where Muslims perform their five daily prayers and other Islamic rituals. And, the center is actively involved in various interfaith activities on the island and elsewhere.”
Many of the adherents here are students who pass through and after a few years spread out across the world. It’s the only local option for local Muslims and would be a certain trolley stop for us.
“Muslims on the island follow the faith ordinances from the Islamic holy book, the Quran, and the example mannerisms of the Islamic Prophet Mohamed, to whom the Quran was revealed more than fourteen centuries ago,” Ahmed would tell our tour group.
Interested in the original? Search “Chicago interfaith trolley” on YouTube.
And, if you’d like to suggest an additional stop on our Our Faith island trolley historic tour, please ask a leader at your house of worship to email me soon. If successful, we’ll expand to the north.
Next week in Our Faith: News from the 4B Disaster Relief Network focused on a special homeowner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.