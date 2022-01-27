One of the greatest lessons taught in every sport is the importance of finishing well. An athlete or a team can stumble at the start, but it’s how they finish that makes the difference.
In another “ice-bowl” at Lambeau Field last week, wind chills hovered near zero, Green Bay took the opening kickoff and drove the field for a touchdown. Most assumed the 49ers from balmy San Francisco, were “toast.” Their quarterback was playing with an injured thumb and the Packers were coming off a bye week.
But, as the temperature dropped and snow covered the field, the game turned on a blocked field goal and a blocked punt. As time expired, the stunned crowd watched San Francisco’s kick disappear through the snow-shrouded uprights. The 49ers won 13-10.
On Nov. 26, 1994, 30,000 fans filled Texas Stadium to watch John Tyler play Plano East in a high school football playoff game. With 3 minutes and 3 seconds left, John Tyler led the game 41 to 17. On the next play, Plano East scored a touchdown, then proceeded to recover three onside kicks to score three more.
With 24 seconds remaining, Plano East took the lead 44-41. They kicked off to John Tyler, whose returner took the ball on his 3-yard line and returned it 97 yards. Final score: John Tyler 48, Plano East 44.
You never know what might happen if you don’t give up … much like the Chiefs and the Bills on Sunday night. Just ask Tony Romo.
Most of us can make a good start at whatever we choose. Everyone can sprint at the beginning of a race, but what matters most is how we finish.
Paul didn’t make a very good start. Known in his youth as Saul, he pursued blind ambition for advancement, proudly searching out Christians and throwing them in jail, both men and women. He assisted in the cruel execution of Stephen, an innocent man, stoned to death as the first martyr following Jesus’ resurrection.
But, following his conversion to Christ, he lived a consistent life of faith and finished well. Looking back over his life the Apostle Paul stated, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”
When Jesus prepared for the cross, he said to the Father, “I have finished the work you gave me to do.” The last word he spoke before he died was, tetelestai, “it is finished.” He had demonstrated God’s glory on Earth in a perfect, sinless life and “paid in full” the penalty for our sins so that we might have eternal life with him in heaven.
You might stumble today. You might regret some things in your past. But a race is still to be run, and God gives to everyone the opportunity to get back up, to continue the race and to finish well.
