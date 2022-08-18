Today, let’s explore what’s new at three more faith-based schools. If you haven’t seen yours in this space, please take note of a final invitation at the end of this week’s column.
OUR LADY OF FATIMA CATHOLIC SCHOOL
Our guide to this Texas City institution, which dates back to 1949, is Cheryl Aucoin, its principal. She said that she’s excited about STREAM which, like STEM, is a curriculum that promotes science, technology, engineering, math, but also adds in art, reading and writing.
“Our learning environment empowers children through cooperative learning experiences that build the knowledge and skills needed to succeed,” she told Our Faith. “This year, we are excited to open our new STREAM lab. Students will visit it weekly to participate in activities that will invigorate interest in these areas of study. Robotics, engineering, exploring and learning are the basis of the program.”
What else is new for 2022-2023?
Junior Achievement, the long-running hands-on approach to teaching business, marketing and sales skills to students who set up their own micro-enterprises, is on the school calendar.
“We’re here to create saints and scholars,“ Aucoin said. “To meet their spiritual as well as academic, social and emotional needs — it’s the core of what we as a school strive for.”
As with all the faith-based schools we cover, Fatima encourages those who aren’t Catholics to consider attending.
“Our families come to us from many areas throughout Galveston County and represent many faiths and backgrounds,” she said. “A Catholic education extends to much more than academics, but you can be assured that as your student becomes part of our school family, they will receive an education that will prepare them to excel. They will have the ability to grow and learn within an inclusive atmosphere that fosters a love of learning and service to others.”
The school’s address is 1600 9th Ave. N.
ABUNDANT LIFE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
ALCS for short, is, by the calendar, a relative newcomer, but one which has grown quickly. The Rev. Catherine Rudolph, executive pastor of its sponsoring church, Abundant Life Christian Center, starts us off.
“New faculty members always add a fresh perspective in classroom activities, so we welcome with open arms our new team members,” she said. “Their excitement toward education will continue to fuel the environment at ALCS. We are praying for a blessed school year. Our students are our priority. A well-rounded education is our goal.”
Cindy Hallam serves as its administrator. She said that new course options will be part of this school year.
“We have added new, elective classes such as a CTE (career and technical education) class in law enforcement for high school students,” Hallam said. “Elementary Spanish and middle school technology are also available this year. One of the challenges we face as a small private school is the ability to offer a variety of electives.”
Besides the curriculum additions, there will be new computers and computers classrooms as well as other learning tools that go beyond the traditional blackboard.
But a certain item is not new here, Hallam said.
“One of the things we love is parental involvement,” she said. “So, as always, we invite parents to join their children for lunch, visit the classrooms and join our newly-formed parent group. We know that educating children is a partnership with families and we value the times we can welcome parents to the campus.”
ALCS is at 5130 Hallam Road in La Marque.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC SCHOOL
Catholic education on Galveston dates back 175 years here. Holy Family Catholic School isn’t itself that old, but it remains part of that historic movement that has blessed generations here, as her new principal, Jeanna Porter, pointed out.
“Holy Family School will host a Founders Day picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 11 on the school grounds,” she said. “I’m very excited to meet and to work with students, parents, faculty and parishioners here as we celebrate the long legacy of Catholic education on the island. We’ll have food trucks, tours of the school, displays of photos and mementos from our history and free ice cream.”
Apart from this upcoming event are new staff: teachers Suzanne Doucet, Carolyn Couch and Arlana Peacock.
“It’s an energetic and highly-skilled faculty,” Porter said. “We’ll have new campus-wide challenges, a reorganized library and more STEM emphasis for our Buccaneers, plus catered lunches each day.”
The school can be found at 2601 Ursuline in Galveston.
If you know of a faith-based school that hasn’t been in these updates, please encourage their staff to email soon.
Focus: We’ll give the last word to Mary Jo Naschke, who wrote Our Faith about the first schools here.
“Catholic education in the area began when the Ursuline sisters landed in Galveston by ship in 1847,” she said. “This Roman Catholic religious order built the Ursuline Academy, the first Catholic school for girls in Texas. It is considered the foundation of the Catholic school system today. The sisters immediately began forming their educational mission after arriving that Jan. 18 and opened the school by February with some 23 students. By April of 1847, their enrollment shot up to nearly 60 pupils.”
Next week in Our Faith: Religious artifacts tell the history of faith on the island. And, how to see them for free.
