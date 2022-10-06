Carl Sandburg, in his biography of Abraham Lincoln, described the young man in 1831. “Abraham Lincoln, 22 years old, floated down the Sangamon River, going to a new home, laughter and youth in his bones, in his heart a few pennies of dreams, in his head a rag bag of thoughts he could never expect to sell.”

Lincoln himself says he arrived in New Salem like a “piece of floating driftwood.” Six years later, he was a licensed lawyer and a member of the state legislature. He packed his bags and moved to Springfield, Illinois. The rest, as they say, is history.

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. His books are available at www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

