There is a particular word in the Bible that is seldom heard in church although it is widely used in private and public conversations. We hear it almost every day. Some use it for emphasis or exclamation such as “What the h—?” or “h— no!” or “h— yes!” Sometimes it appears to be a measurement, such as a “h— of a lot.” In sports it is used as a compliment: “He is a h— of a player.” The word has become so common that we all recognize it, and so taboo that we don’t talk about it.

When we come to church, the word is missing. We rarely, if ever, refer to it. We avoid it in our pulpits and Bible studies. But, when we read the New Testament, there it is. Jesus used it and warned about it. The Apostles Paul and Peter spoke of it and John described it in Revelation.

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. His eBook, Meditations in Mark free Oct. 25-29 at www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription