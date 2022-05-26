Many ministries are filled with challenges, but few face the multiple hurdles that those who seek to house the homeless do. Funding is rarely adequate, inflation makes land and apartments increasingly expensive and hotels seem but a stopgap measure as the number of dispossessed continues to climb, year after year.
But there’s one innovative approach that appears both sustainable and successful. Our Faith interviewed Alan Graham, the founder and CEO of Mobile Loaves & Fishes (MLF), an Austin ministry that manages to combine food trucks, recreational vehicles, tiny homes, bus service, church and community into a package designed to be duplicated.
“At Mobile Loaves & Fishes, we believe that the single greatest cause of homelessness is the profound, catastrophic loss of family,” Graham explained. “We need to shift the mindset that we can transactionally go and solve this pandemic of homelessness, and understand that it’s really going to take a ginormous relational effort to do so. The foundation to this understanding is the profound, catastrophic loss of family, built on top of Genesis 2:15 from the Bible — when the Lord God took the man, settled him in the Garden of Eden to cultivate and care for it — and around our philosophy that housing alone will never solve homelessness, but community will. To Mobile Loaves & Fishes, community is the key.”
This novel vision came together in 1998 as Austin’s homeless population began to rise. First, MLF runs food trucks every night of the year along the streets and byways passing out clothing and food. Six million meals so far have been served this way.
Second, Community First Village is a 51-acre neighborhood outside Austin where groups of tiny homes, RVs and communal areas provide safe housing with responsible upkeep by the residents, most of whom were previously chronically without shelter.
The third pillar of this ministry is Community Works which provides work opportunities where residents can build skills and self-respect. A motel, movie theater and arts and crafts house are just part of this effort.
The twin goals of real, personal relationships and individual responsibility make MLF sustainable in a way that a well-meaning program that simply supplied goods and services could never be. Residents work, maintain their domestic and community spaces and share their faith in the micro-neighborhoods here.
Could Galveston County benefit from this approach?
“The local church needs to first get involved relationally and move away from the transactional approach that we generally use when addressing homelessness in the United States,” Graham said. “We really need to look at it from a Gospel-centric perspective. Jesus is asking us to connect human-to-human, heart-to-heart. I would also say that if you go back to Genesis chapter two, when God reaches out of the heavens to grab a clump of clay to mold man, God, to me, is mirroring what he wants us to do — which is to intimately mold each other into His image. The question becomes: are we willing to ignore those solutions or are we willing to dive into them?”
Because no church here has a 51-acre plot, what could be done?
“At Mobile Loaves & Fishes, we began very small,” he said. “We started by purchasing one gently-used RV and lifting one person up off the streets and then building our muscle memory to the point where we have now lifted hundreds of people off the streets. No matter how big or small the church community is, be okay with starting small, and do it with an understood goal that in the years ahead, you’re going to make a measurable impact.”
As they expanded their outreach, there were no models for this ministry. The founders adapted an RV park pattern to meet their goals.
“There was no place in the United States prior to us that was building community with the chronically homeless,” Graham said. “The design has been very organic in nature and very community-centric. I would encourage organizations and communities to begin with the process, but bring the culture of their community to the table. Because we allowed this to organically happen, we now have a bed-and-breakfast operation in the middle of our community, an outdoor community cinema, a farming operation and so much more. A lot of the delightful and the unique aspects that you find here is a product of empowering communities into a lifestyle of service with the homeless, and we would encourage you to do the same in your community.”
Politicians and accountants may be very interested in the bottom line here: MLF housing costs one-quarter to one-third of traditional subsidized high-rise structures.
“It’s dramatically different,” Graham added. “The capital cost is so low and on an operational basis, the philanthropic return on investment is extraordinary. But, we also learned that a very large number of our neighbors cannot navigate the social geography of being in close confines with other people. Therefore, none of our homes have shared walls with another home. This is important to maintaining that social geography needed by so many of our neighbors.”
MLF stands ready to share details and make it easier for those who would replicate their work. The model offered is far to sophisticated to fully capture here, but congregations interested in learning more can arrange to stay in one of their bed and breakfast RVs or visit https://mlf.org/symposium/
Next week in Our Faith: The long, faithful legacy of the Ursuline Sisters here.
