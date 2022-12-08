Whether you visit New Orleans, travel Europe or just drive down Church Street in Galveston, you can see how previous generations have sought to honor God and inspire their contemporaries by building sanctuaries that vault toward heaven, then adorning those sacred spaces with the finest altar-ware and stained glass.
Given the current, sensible trend toward churches that look a bit more like big-box stores or theaters, does that lessen the value of our priceless, historic churches here on our island.
The Rev. Jimmy Abbott says, not. As leader of Galveston’s Trinity Episcopal Church, 2216 Ave. H, and a fan of such great buildings, he has thought much about the intersection of corporate worship and inspired blueprints.
“Episcopalians do not build beautiful churches for ourselves,” he told Our Faith. “We build beautiful churches for everyone who lives in our communities. We believe that our churches should be open for all people so that everyone can delight in beauty, regardless of their faith.”
Such artistic architecture is always under threat from storms, floods, termites, age and indifference. They are treasures without any certain lines of funding for repairs and maintenance.
“There are very few places in the world in which all people, rich or poor, can enjoy art and beauty for free,” Abbott said. “So, while it may seem expensive to build and maintain such beautiful structures, the free gift to the community is far more important than the cost. Traditionally, the church has been a patron for the arts; music, architecture, stained glass windows, and so on. We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy their beauty.”
But the churches designed by architect Nicholas Clayton and others in our island’s heyday were not primarily exhibits of art, but invitations and encouragements to encounter the divine.
“We believe in a God who loves us abundantly and extravagantly,” Abbott observed. “This principle is embodied in our architecture and buildings. God’s abundance and generosity are communicated through the beauty of our worship spaces.”
Most believers agree that a certain amount of reverence and awe are due the divine. That may be reflected in the high, vaulted ceilings that stretch up toward the heavens at Trinity and elsewhere.
“To me, churches that look like auditoriums or movie theaters feel too comfortable and familiar,” he added. “So, while I appreciate and respect worship in plainer or more modern churches, I think that traditional churches like Trinity remind us of the otherness of God. The Christian faith teaches us that God is majestic and awesome, so I am drawn to churches that speak to those attributes of God.”
The crowning churches of Galveston are of Western European heritage (except for Sacred Heart Catholic Church which also includes Moorish influences). World travelers like Abbott can see venerable worship spaces there that would not be out of place here.
“Trinity Church is designed like many historic churches and cathedrals throughout Europe,” he said. “In these types of churches, the ceilings and walls soar upward, creating a sense of grandeur. When I walk into Trinity, or when I have walked into historic places like Canterbury Cathedral or Saint Paul’s, London, I am immediately drawn upward in awe. That is a symbol of my own relationship with God. I come near God and I am overwhelmed by God’s presence and grandeur.”
Since it’s not feasible to build most new churches to such standards, what’s a building committee to do?
“Modern churches with limited budgets can still have beautiful places for worship,” Abbott said. “Instead of spending a little bit of money on many things, I think that churches with limited budgets could spend more money on a few things of great beauty.”
Of course, believers have worshiped in a countless variety of venues: jailhouses, caverns, sailing vessels, hospitals, mountaintops as well as the finest cathedrals and even elementary school gyms.
Galveston represents one of the best places in America to see architecture dedicated to the divine. Various on-line sites can help you discover more about the remarkable churches.
Next week in Our Faith: Christmas observances didn’t start in Texas, but they do have a history here.
Focus: The next Our Faith opportunity to “give the gift of life” will be from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at League City United Methodist, 1601 W. League City Parkway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.