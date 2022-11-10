Over the years in this space, you’ve met chaplains serving in the military, police, fire and hospital settings as well as those ministering in hospices and jails. The need remains for more clergy, active and retired, to take the special training required and to volunteer to serve in any of these roles.
But we’ve left out one option. All the above help on dry land. What about faith at sea?
Today we meet the priest who has held services for the cadets of Texas A&M Galveston onboard the TS Kennedy, a training ship owned by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. It recently carried a number of Texas A&M University at Galveston cadets plus one priest on an east coast cruise.
The Rev. Sinclair Oubre, the chaplain of record for its last three cruises, told Our Faith just how he came to be holding Mass on deck for the students and staff.
Oubre grew up in Port Arthur, where viewing large cargo vessels was a matter of daily life. Tankers and freighters supporting the petrochemical industry, made their way down the ship channel to the gulf. It was an endless stream that became the call of the sea to young Oubre. But, he found himself diverted by an even higher calling.
“As a small boy, I was fascinated by these vessels, but I also felt a call to the priesthood,” he said. “The big trick that God played on me was that He kept me from knowing that there was a Texas A&M Maritime Academy or a United States Merchant Marine Academy. So, when it was time to go off to college, I applied to be a seminary for the Diocese of Beaumont, and became an undergraduate student at the University of St. Thomas.”
He said if anyone had told him there was one of the few maritime academies here in Galveston, he might have given the priesthood a pass, though as the Bible says, “The gifts and call of God are irrevocable.”
“I do think I would have eventually become a priest, even if I’d become a seafarer first,” he said.
The call of God and the lure of the sea were both undeniable. The young Catholic student started off as an ordinary seaman on a workboat, plying the waters off Cameron, La. Later, he served as a saloon messmate on a larger vessel which ran a circuit from Houston to Florida and back.
Soon, the other calling sent him to do graduate studies in far-off Belgium, but as soon as the graduate priest returned to the states, he used his 30-day leave to get on the water again.
“I began hearing the sirens’ song to go back to sea,” he said. “Through the help of the Seafarers International Union vice president in Houston, I was able to start shipping out.”
That led to a quarter century of working in both rolls. As he aged, it became harder and harder to keep up with the demands of deck life. So, he signed on with the training ships operated by the Texas A&M Maritime Academy, the largest of which is the Kennedy.
“I am able to sail as an Able-Bodied Seaman, teach the deck cadets basic deck skills, and offer pastoral care to the Catholic community and the larger community onboard,” Oubre said. “This past summer, I stood the 0400 to 0800 (4 a.m. to 8 a.m.) watch keeping a lookout for ships on the horizon, taking a turn at the wheel and learning as the cadets were drilled on maintaining a proper watch.”
Most of us will never be in the pilot house of a large, ocean-going vessel, but even those who venture there will probably never spot a priest at its helm, but both Oubre and Texas A&M at Galveston are all but unique in what they offer the U.S.
His fellow seminarians might be surprised at what his daily, on-the-water calendar entails. It’s not exactly what you’d expect of a parish priest’s day.
“After breakfast, I shifted down to the deck, where I had a team of cadets,” he explained. “We chipped rust and painted decks, repaired worn parts, inspected safety equipment and trained on the use of tools. After lunch, I was off, and would spend my time reading, doing email and chatting with the staff and cadets.”
Then this seaman would turn to his other job.
“Each day, I celebrated Mass in my cabin with a few cadets and crewmembers,” he recalled. “Then, on Sundays, I would celebrate Mass for 10-20 cadets and staff in one of the classrooms. In addition, I was present for the non-Catholic staff and crew, offering them support, theological discussion and intercessory prayer.”
But that wasn’t the end of his religious duties. As the Rudder sailed safely over the resting place of the White Star Line’s RMS Titanic, Oubre presided over a funeral service honoring its passengers and crew.
Earlier this year, he held funeral services for three contemporary merchant mariners.
Lastly, Oubre serves as a challenge of sorts to those in religious roles, simply by the way he invests his downtime.
“Being able to pass on the skills that I have learned, to share the great history of the United States Merchant Marine, and to offer the presence of Christ far away from parishes and ecclesial communities is a great way to spend my vacation,” he said.
Not every clergy member will feel the call to chaplaincy, but as with a number of other dual-role professions, there’s always a need for more to help those who are in spiritual need whether behind bars, in hospital or at sea.
Next week in Our Faith: The first Thanksgiving was in Texas?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.