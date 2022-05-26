No one wants to suffer, but we will to some degree if we live long enough. 1 Peter 5:10 says, after we’ve suffered a while, he’ll perfect, establish, strengthen and settle us.
I’ve read that verse many times glossing over it, hoping I’ll never be put into the refiner’s fire, that’s for other people. Then the unimaginable happened, my son, Wells, died of a heroin overdose 18 months ago.
I’ve gone back and forth trying to find a way to make sense of this tragedy and keep my faith alive. The question I return to is why does God allow one to live and another to die? The answer lies in eternity. It’s plain through the suffering we’re to have an eternal perspective. The God of all creation knows the length of our days, and though we can make choices to shorten those days, I believe either way, he’s calling us to a higher maturity and calling. It’s not all about me, my pain. What about others?
My son knew Jesus and he’s in heaven, and he cries no more, but I still fight to accept his death. I long for his touch, the sound of his voice, but I’m not God, and who am I to question him? The Lord gives and takes away, but oh, how it hurts.
I’m challenged daily to surrender my idea of what God should’ve done so my family and I wouldn’t have to walk through this fire. I’m healing more days than others now, but it doesn’t take much for my knees to drop in despair and bitterness toward God. But it’s a selfish way to live. I’ve descended into the valley lingering far too long and struggle to climb mountains, away from grief; I can’t though no matter how high I climb. Perhaps there’s perfection in brokenness. I pray.
Taking my Bible and journal to the beach, I settle on the sand close to the shore, and watch the pelicans and sea gulls dance over the water, free to be who they’re meant to be. Some people are meant to suffer a child’s death, and I’m one of the chosen. The grief club I never asked for. But I know Jesus is the only one who can heal; it’s not my place to question or stay rooted in depression, no good to anybody.
My journal falls open, a blank page beckoning me to write a new story, and like the hermit crab who changes one shell for another, I’m to exchange sorrow for hope: eternity, my compass. The warm sun hugs me like a blanket, the breeze kisses my face, the firm sand underneath, a reminder God is the foundation. The gentle water washes over my feet his love for me, my son, and my family never-ending.
My pen writes out my grief. One page and one wave at a time. The Lord tells me he’ll get me to the other side if I trust him. And I do, as we all should.
