Candle-lit services and large Christmas trees are cheery, but may also represent some substantial risks when it comes to fire. Houses of worship are often empty between services and not all will have the latest in technology for monitoring. Few, also, may have up to date sprinkler systems.
Fire on the island
It doesn’t take a long walk through The Daily News archives to discover headlines like, “In Texas City, fire takes down ‘a bunch of history (Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church).’” Or, this note on the 1885 Galveston Fire which took the sanctuary of our historic Reedy Chapel as well as most of The Strand.
“Everything curled up like burning paper,” this paper reported of that 19th Century blaze. “The eastern limit of the blaze was 17th Street. Only the Gulf could check the fury of this fire. Dr. Trueheart’s residence stood, but everything else in the four blocks between Ave K and Ave O was gone.”
“The foundry (where the fire began) looked like a blowtorch sending fire into the sky. Only a few random houses in the area have been left untouched. There is one house on Church and 16th streets that was saved, by some miracle.”
Galveston has a paid fire department now and building standards have been greatly improved. The infrastructure is there, but what else can be done to keep your congregation safe?
Expert advice
Our Faith turned to Daniel Martinez, assistant fire marshal at the Galveston Fire Department.
“I would say that a few special risks that older churches run are unique architectural design with large open areas that allow smoke and fire to travel much easier and faster,” he said. “This in turns increases the risk of firefighters being lost and structural collapse on fire fighters as they battle the blaze. Also, churches are at a higher risk for arson, so keeping storage sheds with flammable liquids locked up, and keeping trash and overflowing dumpsters away from the building are important.”
Houses of worship on the island are all entitled to a free, annual fire inspection. Martinez said this would benefit both the congregation and the firefighters. He also noted that training key staff could save lives as well as structures.
What you don’t know about fires
“An inspection allows the firefighters a chance to meet with church staff, get familiar with the building in case of an actual fire and note any possible special hazards that they may encounter,” Martinez explained. “I’d also advise for all church leaders is to be trained in CPR and on the use of fire extinguishers. Being a firefighter on an engine for 19 years, I have made numerous calls for patients that experience some sort of medical emergency while attending service. Fire extinguisher training is also a great idea. This is usually offered free of charge by your local fire department or fire marshal’s office as well. Knowing what to do in a medical or fire emergency is crucial within the first few minutes of the event.”
Next steps
What else can help with fire safety during the holidays and beyond?
Have a professional electrician checking the wiring, especially the older portions. And making sure that the overzealous use of extension cords doesn’t lead to circuit overloads.
I hope this helps, if you need anything else, please let me know.
Focus: Trinity Episcopal Church invites you to listen to “trumpets, flutes, cornets, violas and more which will mix magically in the air and fill the sanctuary at Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston with the return of Trinity’s Pipe Organ Extravaganza” as their press release reads. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at 2216 Ball St. Tickets are $10 and available at www.trinitygalv.org.
You’ve undoubtedly seen a church organ, but this one boasts some 4,086 pipes ranging in length from approximately one inch to more than 18 feet.
