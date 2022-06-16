A year or two before the Wright brothers flew, the concept of vacation Bible schools is said to have launched in the United States. The initial efforts ran for weeks each summer with a generous dose of Bible teaching and memorization— more like an extended Sunday school than today’s highly orchestrated craft and musical experiences.
Now, many of the 300 or so churches here will purchase a one-week packaged and themed set of songs, crafts, snacks, stories and graphics — all with the same end of Christian education, but including an intentional effort to be fun as well.
This year’s crop ranges from Kookaburra Coast to Zoomerang. And, our favorite new entry chosen just for its novelty? Food Trucks.
Melita Thomas works at Lifeway, creator the new Spark Studios VBS, which is advertised as, “Spark imagination and kick creativity into high gear. Kids will learn that God’s creativity didn’t stop in Genesis. The Master Artist is working to redeem, reclaim, and transform us — His creation — to the design He planned for us. Kids will see the beautiful truth that they are God’s workmanship as they learn to use their talents to bring glory to Him.”
Thomas takes us behind the scenes to see what it takes to produce each year’s new curricula.
“The Lifeway VBS team begins working on a new VBS theme two years before publication,” she told Our Faith. “We undergo a series of brainstorming sessions to solicit input from churches all across the country and then cull and refine the list to a few top contenders. Then it’s a process of us discerning where God is leading and the message He knows kids will need to hear two years in the future.”
And, along the lines of the old TV spot that promised, “Kid-tested, mother-approved,” each VBS candidate must pass a series of hurdles to reach publication.
“All of our writers as well as our staff actively serve in kids ministry in their local churches,” she explained. “They know what works and what doesn’t work because they’re in the classroom with children every single week. Our writers are also required to test the activities they submit to us with kids so that we know one, it works and two, kids enjoyed the experience.”
Lifeway’s Spark program is one of few we found which has been tested and developed in Spanish as well as English.
“There’s something for everyone because God made each of us to be creative — not so that we could get the glory, but so that we can use the gifts He gave us to bring Him glory,” Thomas said.
Turning to the Methodist creatives, Scott Spradley speaks for Cokesbury Kids which is part of UM Publishing. This is the outfit that began working up the Food Truck Party VBS in 2020.
“We test our programs with multiple local churches of varying sizes and settings as well as different program duration,” he said. “We have sought guidance from scores of reviewers including trained Christian educators and diverse practitioners to assess leader guides and student materials.”
We weren’t able to ferret out the specific inspiration that lead to food truck images in churches this summer, but it certainly may appeal to our island’s emphasis on them. Still, this program had to be extensively vetted before it was packaged up for sale this summer.
“Our team members and advisors routinely seek responses from children at home, in church and in the community as a part of the review process,” Spradley said. “Additionally, kids are integral as we sponsor test runs of the experience a full year before the final product is ready for use in local churches.”
And, less the whimsy obscure the gospel message, he assured parents that there are important lessons behind the food truck’s snacks and games.
“Food Truck Party will invite kids to regularly turn to God in prayer and to join with God by intentionally reaching out in love to care for others,” he said. “As they learn the simple memory verse or ‘Main Course’ which is, ‘Give us this day our daily bread,’ kids will begin to make the Lord’s Prayer part of their daily time with God and it will become a guide for daily life.”
Each day’s lesson will include a “daily special” from one of the trucks.
“We’re building on the familiar mealtime prayer, ‘God is great, God is good, let us thank God for our food,’” Spradley said. “Participants will learn and affirm that we are fed by God’s hands, and the familiar phrases of the complete prayer are linked to key Bible stories that show us how God provides and remember that each of us can turn to God and join in God’s loving work, just like the people in the Bible stories.”
One last innovation remains to share: Many churches face a shortage of volunteers and staff as an aftermath of the pandemic. So, instead of hosting a full-week of VBS with helpers working five nights in a row, some are combining their Sunday school and children’s church hours into a VBS that extends for several weeks of Sundays relieving the strain of multiple commutes and evenings out.
Our Faith also welcomes your favorite VBS memories by email.
Focus: Steve Martin sent in this important note on the Friendswood Prayer Breakfast and one of its leaders, Carol Fulk.
“She unexpectedly passed away last Saturday,” Martin wrote, “She was a mighty prayer warrior and a diligent and faithful director with husband Byron for the Friendswood Community Prayer Breakfast for more than 21 years.”
Carol Fulk’s Memorial Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Friendswood Church of Christ, 2051 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood.
Next week in Our Faith: Our annual checklist for making sure your congregation is ready for hurricane season.
