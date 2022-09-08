Bold Springs

Bill Tinsley’s 2014 Civil War novel, “Bold Springs,” was recently selected as the gold medal winner for Christian Historical Fiction by Readers’ Favorite, sponsored by Writer’s Digest, according to the author.

Readers’ Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the “Best Websites for Authors” and “Honoring Excellence” awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies. “Bold Springs” was reviewed for the site by Kimberlee J. Benart, and the original review follows.

