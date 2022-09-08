Bill Tinsley’s 2014 Civil War novel, “Bold Springs,” was recently selected as the gold medal winner for Christian Historical Fiction by Readers’ Favorite, sponsored by Writer’s Digest, according to the author.
Readers’ Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the “Best Websites for Authors” and “Honoring Excellence” awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies. “Bold Springs” was reviewed for the site by Kimberlee J. Benart, and the original review follows.
“’Bold Springs’ is a work of historical fiction with a Christian theme. Set during the Civil War, it’s an epic tale that spans the secession of Texas to the battlefields of Virginia and crescendos at Gettysburg. It is centered around two men: storekeeper William James and the Reverend John Browder, neither of whom is either pro-slavery or pro-secession. One is a man of uncertain faith and the other of deep belief, one a veteran of the Battle of San Jacinto and Texas independence and the other a more recent northern immigrant. It follows the lives of a company of Texas Confederate Army volunteers and some of their family members as they experience the drama, trauma and social upheaval of the war that once divided the country.”
In ‘Bold Springs,’ Tinsley gives us an engaging, dramatic and ultimately uplifting story that satisfies on many levels. Whether you’re a fan of Civil War fiction or anything about Texas, you won’t be disappointed. The characters of William James and Reverend Browder are carefully and believably drawn. These are men who have imperfections but who attempt to do what is right even in the face of threats to their lives from their own neighbors. William’s friendship with Sam Houston and John’s with Abraham Lincoln, along with references to military leaders and combatants on both sides, provide historical insight. Most of all, a golden thread runs throughout: an edifying call for brotherhood, unity and peace. Highly recommended.”
