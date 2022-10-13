Exoplanets are planets that orbit a star other than our sun. As of this month, scientists have identified 5,197 exoplanets in the universe. There are doubtless many, many more. Every star is expected to have at least one planet. With 200 billion stars in the Milky Way the number is, well, astronomical! But what scientists are really excited about are earth-like planets, those that orbit in the “habitable” zone of sun-like stars, the so- called “Goldilocks zone.” There could be 11 billion habitable Earth-like planets in our galaxy alone!

Just imagine, there could be other planets filled with beauty: oceans with waves breaking upon the shore, trees and forests, rivers and snow-capped mountains, clouds drifting across the sky, birds and beasts and living things.

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. His books are available at www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

