You’re seeing back to school signs everywhere you go now that we’re well into August. So, it’s also time for Our Faith’s annual update from the 10 faith-based schools in Galveston County.
We’ll start our tour of what’s new at League City’s St. Mary Catholic School, 1612 E. Walker St., with Laura L. Halbardier, its principal, as our guide.
“This year our theme is ‘the Golden Rule,’” she said. “We are all called to treat others as we would like to be treated.”
And what else is new here?
“We have worked with the local police department to ensure that our safety plan is up to date,” Halbardier said. “Updates include increased fencing in both play areas, communications updates and increased camera coverage. As part of our yearly training all teachers are both CPR and First Aid certified.”
Halbardier noted that structural upgrades have been made as well with freshly-painted hallways and a second resource room for teachers. The playground here has been expanded.
“We have two new teachers on staff adding to our stellar group of educators,” she said. “Our teachers have over 100 years of combined experience in education.”
Our second stop is Galveston’s Trinity Episcopal School, 720 Tremont St. with Shannan Pfeifer, who serves as its director of development giving the campus overview.
“We’re celebrating our 70th year,” she said. “Our mission remains, ‘To nurture children in a God-centered environment, filling hearts and minds with a passion for learning, a strong moral foundation, a commitment to social responsibility and respect for all people.’”
Trinity is one of the larger private schools with an enrollment of 267 students at present.
What’s new?
“Campus safety and security will be a paramount priority this year,” Pfeifer said. “We have worked diligently throughout the summer to address all possible security issues, while strengthening our systems and visitor check-in procedures. On the academic side, we have added elective courses for our 7th and 8th grade students.”
That means students will be able to add courses from cinematography to yoga, from digital drawing to debate and — perhaps of special note here — journalism.
“We are eager to expand our course offerings and enhance our comprehensive and integrated curriculum, which values mind, body and spirit,” she said.
We’ll end this week’s outing and pick up next week with the remaining schools. Our last stop is Texas City’s Aspire Christian Academy, where Lynn Dietz is the administrator.
“We have some exciting new things happening this year,” she said. “I’ll let teacher Deana Rac explain.”
Rac, whose mother Bettie Rac, also teaches here said, “I’ve been setting up a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) lab this summer for students to learn how to problem solve and engineer. We are having dedicated music classes to not only teach the history of music, but to lay the foundations for reading music. We will be working to develop familiarity with musical instruments as well. We have an industrious foreign language course planned for elementary and intermediate students that will spend each nine weeks teaching basic conversational phrases and vocabulary in Spanish, German, French and American Sign Language. There’s also our school (plush) pet lemur, Ginger, who will go home with students for adventure and fun on the weekends.”
Bettie Rac added that intermediate students at Aspire can look forward to a number of field trips around Texas this year.
“We’ve been very limited for the last two years as to where we could go for field trips,” she said. “That all changes this year. Our first outing will be in August as we attempt to view the moving of the Battleship Texas to dry dock in Galveston as it passes the Texas City Dike. And, in the spring, we’ll be taking our ‘Heart of Texas’ trip. We will be taking at least one day trip per month.”
Next week in Our Faith: part two of our parochial school outing.
