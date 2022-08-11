You’re seeing back to school signs everywhere you go now that we’re well into August. So, it’s also time for Our Faith’s annual update from the 10 faith-based schools in Galveston County.

We’ll start our tour of what’s new at League City’s St. Mary Catholic School, 1612 E. Walker St., with Laura L. Halbardier, its principal, as our guide.

Rick Cousins can be reached at rick.cousins@galvnews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription