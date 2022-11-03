If you’ve ever heard of a faith-based non-profit that was so flush with cash that it didn’t need a donation, or one that had all the volunteers and equipment that it desired to further its mission, then you have found a true outlier.

Fundraising for all the other ministries out there may feel like a full-time occupation. Raffles, garage sales, online appeals, cake walks and virtually every other means have been employed to help sustain their good works.

Rick Cousins can be reached at rick.cousins@galvnews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription