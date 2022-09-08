Galveston’s Congregation B’nai Israel is now around 154 years old. It carries the subtitle, The Henry Cohen Memorial Temple, after its most famous rabbi and interfaith leader.

Cohen led relief efforts after the 1900 Storm and his tenure left a lasting impact on all the faith traditions of our island. He is remembered for crossing long-standing social barriers in order to reach the needy of the island, regardless of their faith. He served as rabbi here for 64 years, from 1888 until 1952.

Rick Cousins can be reached at rick.cousins@galvnews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription