Galveston’s Congregation B’nai Israel is now around 154 years old. It carries the subtitle, The Henry Cohen Memorial Temple, after its most famous rabbi and interfaith leader.
Cohen led relief efforts after the 1900 Storm and his tenure left a lasting impact on all the faith traditions of our island. He is remembered for crossing long-standing social barriers in order to reach the needy of the island, regardless of their faith. He served as rabbi here for 64 years, from 1888 until 1952.
You’ll also know Rabbi Jimmy Kessler, historian, author and another major factor in interfaith cooperation, who is B’nai’s Rabbi Emeritus. He led here for well over two decades.
Now, a second, unrelated Kessler has taken up this special mantle. Peter Kessler, a Chicago native, brings a doctorate and a desire to continue this special legacy.
“I have fallen in love with the island and appreciate everyone that I have met,” he told Our Faith. “I try to attend services at Galveston Central Church as often as possible, and spend part of my Tuesday mornings at Trinity Episcopal school teaching the Jewish children about our faith while their classmates are in chapel.”
Up in that big city to our north, dozens of synagogues are available and sorted by tradition (Orthodox, Conservative and Reformed) as well as more specialized concerns (Lubavitch, Sephardic and more). Kessler wants to welcome all of these and more to B’nai.
“My vision is for a congregation that is open and welcoming to all types of Jewish families,” he said. “After all, my decision to come to Congregation B’nai Israel in Galveston was predicated on the warm and cohesive community I found during my search for a new pulpit. Also, I’ve met so many other clergy in the faith community, and have been welcomed by them all.”
Fighting the pandemic and demographic trends, B’nai now boasts around 125 families, an increase from recent years according to the Union for Reform Judaism which collects such statistics.
Kessler’s avocations include reading (“voracious”), exercising and spending time on the beach.
“I look forward to being part of the wonderful community of Galveston,” Kessler said. “I am very grateful to the board of Congregation B’nai Israel for bringing me here to the island. And, I like the easy pace of Galveston living and I’m very impressed by the large number of amazing places to eat in the many neighborhoods. It didn’t take too long for me to get used to the heat — and if I survive the mosquitoes, I’ll be very happy.”
The synagogue is at 3008 Ave. O in Galveston; the phone number is 409-765-5796.
Focus: Your special event might fit here. Examples include an upcoming 43rd anniversary for Galveston’s New Hope Baptist Church, an illuminated Bible at Trinity Episcopal and the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese holding a special Mass for those celebrating a half-century of marriage.
Next week in Our Faith: Our touring “trolley” returns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.