There are so many jobs which make up local faith-focused ministries. Volunteers run thrift stores, feed the homeless, help folks pay their rent, evangelize, visit the hospitalized and countless more sacrifices of sharing time, faith and emotional effort.
But few such non-profits have a surfeit of helpers. Getting new people to engage with such work could be a challenging and full-time job.
So we turn to someone who knows just what this is like and let her introduce herself.
MEET MADILYN
“My name is Madilyn Pyles and I am the volunteer coordinator for The Salvation Army of Galveston County,” she said. “My main responsibility is to recruit, fill and train the volunteer positions needed to serve our community.”
The uniformed members of the Army you see represent only the tip of its “iceberg.” Without volunteer helpers, nothing of great import would likely get done.
“We rely heavily on them to serve the community,“ Pyles said. “In Galveston, there are opportunities to serve food, build food boxes and hygiene kits, participate in building maintenance and lawn care, participate in street outreach teams and prepare for and participate in disaster relief. In Texas City, there are limited opportunities to help in the Boys and Girls Club after-school and summer programs and by helping with meal service, transportation and classroom activities.”
Each task mentioned takes around one or two hours to perform. Volunteers have a short training and safety program. A background check is also run on each.
GOD AND GINA
“I feel God’s presence every day at the Salvation Army through every miracle He has provided,” Pyles said. ”I believe that God will always guide us where we need to go in our life. Being able to work through him and doing so much good for other people has been such a rewarding experience. I have been blessed to have Gina Spagnola with the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce in my life who saw this position and knew it was a perfect fit for me.”
A VOLUNTEER’S VIEW
Michael Saccar knows what we’re talking about.
“I have been volunteering for a little over two years,” he told Our Faith. “I began a few months after being furloughed from my job in March of 2020 due to COVID. I felt a leading from God in my heart to reach out and serve others, especially during this time.”
Saccar started out by helping the Army’s retail store a few days each week. His commitment grew over time to serving meals, promoting and organizing events and more.
“I truly believe in The Salvation Army and what they stand for,” he added. “They help anyone in need without reservation and are truly doing The Lord’s work. There is a space in everyone’s heart that can only be filled by helping others. This is a truly wonderful way to accomplish that.”
THE LAST WORD
From individuals to church groups, the Army is always looking to expand such services, or as Pyles tells us:
“This is an amazing opportunity to help those in need and give back to your community,” she said.
HOW TO VOLUNTEER
Email madilyn.pyles@uss.salvationarmy.org or visit https://bit.ly/TSAVOL
Focus: The Bible has a number of object lessons. Places where a prophet acts out a message from God. For instance in Isaiah, it records, “At that time the Lord spoke by Isaiah the son of Amoz, saying, ‘Go, and loose the sackcloth from your waist and take off your sandals from your feet,’ and he did so...walking barefoot.”
The Rev. Tim Sykes of Galveston’s Gethsemane Baptist Church has taken it to heart as you can see in these photos of him preaching as an imprisoned apostle Peter and as Jonah of big fish fame. Next week in Our Faith: Imagine an interfaith trolley.
