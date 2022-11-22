Whether the magnificent Battleship Texas was steaming into foreign ports or she was engaged in one of the many battles she fought through several wars, its special Stars and Stripes flew high above her deck. That 17 by 9-foot flag let both friends and enemies know that she was on station and meant business.

No foreign flag ever flew higher on that mast, but since Dec. 22, 1942, a church pennant became the only flag to fly above the American flag, whenever “divine worship services are being held.”

Rick Cousins

