Whether the magnificent Battleship Texas was steaming into foreign ports or she was engaged in one of the many battles she fought through several wars, its special Stars and Stripes flew high above her deck. That 17 by 9-foot flag let both friends and enemies know that she was on station and meant business.
No foreign flag ever flew higher on that mast, but since Dec. 22, 1942, a church pennant became the only flag to fly above the American flag, whenever “divine worship services are being held.”
And those services, aboard BB-35 and on every other capital ship America had, were conducted by a special breed of chaplain. To explore their mission, Our Faith interviewed the current chief of navy chaplains, Capt. Nathan Solomon.
Signing up
“A candidate seeking to serve as a navy chaplain and officer,” he said. “Must hold a bachelor’s degree from a qualified four-year undergraduate educational institution and a graduate degree in theological or related studies from an accredited educational institution. They also need to complete two years of full-time civilian religious leadership experience prior to entry. Lastly, they must be endorsed for military chaplaincy by a religious organization registered with the Department of Defense.”
That may sound rather dry, but their role afterwards can take them to service on vessels or bases ministering to those in the Navy, Marine Corps and the Coast Guard.
“They serve wherever Sea Service personnel are found: aboard ships at sea, in the field with Marines—around the world in both peace and combat,” Solomon added.
As military history goes, the chaplains were there at the beginning. The first American warships became their parish.
“The history of the Chaplain Corps traces its beginnings to Nov. 28, 1775 when the second article of Navy Regulations was adopted,” Solomon said. “It stated that ‘the Commanders of the ships of the thirteen United Colonies are to take care that divine services be performed twice a day on board and a sermon preached on Sundays unless bad weather or other extraordinary accidents prevent.’ Although chaplains were not specifically mentioned in this article, one can infer that Congress intended that an ordained clergyman be part of ship’s company.”
A hero honored
One might be forgiven for picturing a middle-aged clergyman in a crisp uniform sitting in a small office waiting to see sailors, but during the wars, chaplains often had very different duty.
In 2021, Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite, offered this testimony, as he posthumously awarded Lt. Thomas M. Conway the second-highest valor award. Conway, was a Catholic priest who served as chaplain aboard the heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis during World War II.
After his ship was torpedoed and sunk, the priest began his life-saving efforts.
“Completely disregarding his own well-being, Conway continually swam in shark-infested waters between the clusters of adrift sailors, many of whom were severely injured, to provide them encouragement and comfort, pray with and for them, and administer sacraments,” Braithwaite said at the honors ceremony. After three days of tireless exertion to aid his shipmates, Conway finally succumbed to exhaustion and died. His efforts were credited as a major reason 67 of his shipmates in his group were ultimately rescued.”
There are currently about 800 clergy serving the three seaborne services, Solomon said.
Older than the U.S. Navy itself
They follow in a long line that predates the U.S. Navy’s own official origin. The first we can find was the Rev. Benjamin Balch, a Congregational minister whose own father had been a Royal Navy chaplain. His son, William Balch was the first ever formally commissioned chaplain when the Navy was chartered in 1798.
We’ll give the last word this week to Capt. Solomon.
“Navy chaplains have served in every conflict since the founding of the Republic and 16 chaplains have been killed in action in our nation’s wars. Two Navy chaplains (Lt. Cmdr. Joseph O’Callahan and Lt. Vincent Capodanno) have been awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.”
Next week in Our Faith: Meet one additional chaplain of note. He’s one who serves in a very different arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.