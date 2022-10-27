The fictional-for-now Our Faith Trolley now takes you to two historic churches this week as it wends round our island’s historic sanctuaries. Our goal is to share the richness of our island’s faith traditions, beginning with some of the oldest houses of worship here.

Reedy ChapelA landmark among landmarks, Galveston’s Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church, 2013 Broadway Ave. is our first stop. Here, Sharon Gillins, a long-time member and trustee, offers this greeting.

Rick Cousins can be reached at rick.cousins@galvnews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription