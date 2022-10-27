The fictional-for-now Our Faith Trolley now takes you to two historic churches this week as it wends round our island’s historic sanctuaries. Our goal is to share the richness of our island’s faith traditions, beginning with some of the oldest houses of worship here.
Reedy ChapelA landmark among landmarks, Galveston’s Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church, 2013 Broadway Ave. is our first stop. Here, Sharon Gillins, a long-time member and trustee, offers this greeting.
“You won’t find a more spirit-filled church than Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church; it’s the Mother AME Church of Texas,” she said of the birthplace of the African Methodist Episcopal denomination. “Established in 1848 as a place of worship for enslaved people, Reedy Chapel has been a spiritual sanctuary and a source of strength for this community for over 174 years. The congregation still includes families who are descendants of those original people who placed their hope in God and prayed for their freedom from bondage right here on this site.”
No place else in Texas can match the claims Gillins shared. Here, you’re experiencing an ongoing celebration of freedoms, one embodied in both the stone and stained glass as well as in the congregation itself.
“In 1865 when freedom finally came for generations of blacks in Texas, those newly-freed people chose Reedy Chapel as the location of Galveston’s first citywide celebration of emancipation,” she added. “That history establishes Galveston and Reedy Chapel as the birthplace of Juneteenth, the newest national holiday now celebrated throughout the nation. Reedy’s members honor that history every year by hosting a joyous day of remembrance, prayer, education and family fun--free and open to the entire community and to our island visitors.”
The National Register of Historic Places recognized Reedy and if you stop by, a plaque will offer additional details of its long pattern of service.
“Reedy’s congregation is proud of its history, traditions and its beautiful edifice which is a national architectural treasure,” Gillins said. “The church’s tradition of service can be witnessed in the many activities it supports today such as scholarships, mission work and spiritual outreach to marginalized people. And, music has always been an important part of Reedy’s ministry and service to the community. The founder of the acclaimed Galveston Heritage Chorale, the late Mrs. Izola Fedford Collins, was a life-long member of Reedy Chapel. Her ancestors were congregants in the 1860s. That musical tradition is also evident in the historic Hook and Hastings pipe organ that towers above the pulpit in the sanctuary. Throughout the life of the Church, Reedy’s members have included some of Galveston’s most recognized educators, politicians, musicians, civic and labor leaders—all of whom were serving God and our community.”
The sanctuary here may seem small to some. The rich and hand-worn dark woods of its interior reflect a testimony to a classic church architecture. It’s a warm and comforting space.
Gillins summed up these feelings in this way, “Once you’ve visited Reedy, you won’t soon forget the experience of the powerful God-filled messages and hand-clapping music that resonate throughout the magnificent vaulted ceiling of the sanctuary,” she said. “You’ll be uplifted by the word of God and embraced by a warm and loving congregation.”
First BaptistIt’s only a short ride to reach one of the oldest Baptist churches in all the Lone Star State. Galveston’s First Baptist, 822 23rd St. was launched in 1840. That makes it older than this newspaper and only one year younger that the city of Galveston itself. (As for the very first Baptist congregation, the Texas Almanac asserts that “the Providence Church in Bastrop County in 1834 was the first Baptist church organized in Texas, and Moses Gage, who served the church, was the first man licensed to preach in the territory.” But, we’re not qualified to referee.)
Our guide is the Rev. Eric Hodge, First’s senior pastor.
“We are a Southern Baptist congregation, cooperating with other like-minded churches to support ministries throughout the United States and missionaries around the globe,” he’d share with trolley riders.
The church is old; this campus is not. It boasts a popular style with columns and a brick façade was common among churches, especially Baptist churches throughout the 1950s.
First’s original campus was lost to storms and floods long ago.
“Our church has not been immune to the ravages of tropical weather,” Hodge said. “There was significant damage to early facilities during the 1900 Hurricane and current facilities during Hurricane Ike. Baptist friends helped in rebuilding and recovery from Hurricane Ike. The building you see now was dedicated in June 1958.”
Each faith tradition has its distinctives which set it apart in some way. Here, the one that stands out is baptizing converts by immersion. But though that may set the denomination apart from others, the church itself is no island. It’s involved with other churches and the community at large.
“During the Christmas season, for instance, our church participates in the Advent Pilgrimage of worship and visits to the five historic churches, along with celebrating Christmas Eve with a beautiful and meaningful candlelight service.”
Focus: Not long after Halloween comes the original holy days that lie behind it. Thus, “You are welcome to celebrate All Souls Day Masses at our Archdiocesan cemeteries,” Jo Ann Zuniga, media relations manager for the Galveston-Houston Catholic Archdiocese, wrote in to Our Faith. “The Galveston Mass will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 2 at the Calvary Cemetery and Mausoleum, 2506 65th St. in Galveston and also at 10 a.m. and at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the Mount Olivet cemetery in Dickinson, 7801 Gulf Freeway. The Dickinson location will have two Masses with the latter being a candlelight Mass.
For details, call 281-337-1641.
Next week in Our Faith: How to build a fun run fundraiser for your non-profit ministry.
