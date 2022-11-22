This is Thanksgiving week, 2022. The first snow is melting outside my window as I write. Yesterday we spent the afternoon sledding on the hill behind our house with our younger grandchildren, ages 11, 9 and 6. It was a glorious day for grandparents in their 70s who are still healthy enough to mount a sled and tumble down the hill without ending up in Urgent Care or the nursing home.

On Thursday, we are expecting all our grandchildren to be at our house and two of our three children with their spouses. My wife has been shopping for a week. She has the menu planned: traditional turkey and ham, mashed potatoes (that I will peel and chop), cornbread dressing (her mother’s southern recipe), gravy, green beans, salad (both vegetable and fruit), cranberries, and, last but not least, our traditional pecan pie baked by our daughter who cooks it just the way my mother did.

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. His books are available at www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription