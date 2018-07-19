Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. today at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
Westward Church of Christ will have its health and wellness fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 502 N. Westward in Texas City. For information, call 409-771-2420.
Grace and Mercy Missionary Baptist Church will have a free school supply and school clothes giveaway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 611 11th Ave. N. in Texas City. Children must be accompanied with parent/guardian. While supplies last. For information, call Shea Pena, 409-750-3211.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call Mercy Morgan, 713-569-9467.
The Guadalupanas of Queen of Peace Church will have a barbecue dinner fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the church’s Parish Life Center at 626 Laurel St. in La Marque. Dinners are $10 each. For information, call Maria Compean, 409-939-7087.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its Covered By The Blood program at 2 p.m. Sunday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. M.C. Dotson and New Beginning Church will be the guests.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual brotherhood program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 4032 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Dexter Henderson and Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 832-887-3222.
Northside Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from noon to 3 p.m. Monday through July 27 at 2801 25th St. N. in Texas City. For students in prekindergarten through sixth-grade. For information, visit www.northsidebaptisttxc.org or call 409-945-4820.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily at 5 p.m. Monday through July 27 at 312 Rose St. in Texas City. Registration is $3 for ages 18 and older, and $2 for ages 17 and younger. For information, call 409-935-8121.
God’s Kingdom and Restoration Ministries will have its Vacation Bible School nightly at 5:30 p.m. Monday through July 27 at 4628 Avenue Q in Galveston. For all ages. For information, email holisticgalveston@sbcglobal.net.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its testimonies and praise program at 3 p.m. July 28 at 909 40th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-457-0584.
Earls Gospel Promotions will present its gospel explosion musical at 3:30 p.m. July 28 at the Showboat Pavilion at 416 Sixth St. N. in Texas City. The Heavenly Tones, Soul Invaders, Jerusalem Gospelaires, Texas City Joyful Messengers, Voices of the Mainland, Larry Brown, Dave and the New Beginnings, and more will be on program. Tickets are $20 per person. For tickets and information, call 409-682-1182, 409-996-7685, or 409-392-0590.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church is inviting all former and present members to its annual homecoming service at 11 a.m. July 29 at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. The Rev. Isaac Dubose and Lone Star Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-7460.
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will have its joint Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 30 through Aug. 2 at 2021 29th St. N. in Texas City. All ages. Free registration is open at myvbs.org/mlfpc. For information, call 763-257-4321 or 409-945-2931.
Reclaiming Our Youth — One by One will have a youth and young adult summer revival nightly at 7 p.m. July 31 through Aug. 2 at Hopewell Baptist Church at 316 S. Pine Road in Texas City. Ministers Michael Walrond III, DeAndré Beyonce and Edward Grogan Jr., will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-939-2685.
Greater House of Love Community Church and Women’s Café will have its school supply drive from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at 807 First St., Suite A, in La Marque. Free food will be available for donors. For information, call Mary Jones, 409-996-4457, or Dianna Holmes, 409-996-9224.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will celebrate its Youth Ministry Month at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City with the following events: Intervention Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 4 (Devale Simmons, speaker); Tag Team Proclamation, 10:45 a.m. Aug. 12; revival, nightly at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 through Aug. 16 (Frank Harris, revivalist); Back to School Bash, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18; and field trip on Aug. 25. For information, call 409-935-1100.
The Welcome Center will have its third annual gala at 4 p.m. Aug. 4 in the fellowship hall at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $45 per person. Proceeds will benefit the WIZ KIDZ Academic Summer Camp 2019. For tickets and information, email thewelcomecenter_galveston@outlook.com or call 409-916-1200.
The United Methodist Men of Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have its inaugural raffle fundraiser through Aug. 5. First prize will be a 50-inch TV; second prize will be a full set of golf clubs; and the third prize will be $200 cash. For tickets and information, call Robert Scott at 281-222-3861.
NASA Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 9 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Guest speakers from Bethesda House will be on program. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
”Icons in Transformation,” an art exhibition by Ludmilla Pawlowska, will be on display through Aug. 10 at St. Thomas The Apostle Episcopal Church at 18300 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay. Several events will take place associated with the exhibiton. For information, visit www.iconsatst.org or call 281-333-2384.
