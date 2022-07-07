Parents often tell their young ones, “You can be anything.” Children may start by imagining themselves as superheros, princesses, fire fighters, pilots and sports stars. Older children will often look to be teachers, nurses, engineers and, who knows, maybe bond traders. A few will even consider becoming a priest or preacher.
But, none of them will likely see their adult selves as a corporate pastor.
We could only find one, John Mayes, who splits his time between two grown-up “worlds.”
“I’m the pastor for El Toro Mexican Restaurants and also a fill-in pastor at my church,” Mayes said. “At my church I serve as a deacon and servant leader. I love to serve and I love to spread love and service to others. It warms my heart to see others smile when something has been done in love because they were in need or just because.”
With many of the 300 churches in Galveston County expecting their leaders to be bi-vocational in order to make their budgets, perhaps this is an idea that may be more than feasible. Larger, local businesses might also benefit. It’s less traditional expecting your part-time preacher to fill the gap by selling insurance or electricity, but how does it help both sides?
“I believe that is good for church and company for several reasons,” Mayes told Our Faith. “For the company, it puts someone out there that employees can reach out to. They can talk to me about struggles they are having, ask for prayer for family or themselves, seek benevolence or just counseling in general. It gives us a very positive environment and one that stays professional and spiritual at the same time. We are using our talents and gifts that God has given us in order to serve Him and glorify him through our actions.”
And for those the business serves?
“Our guests have responded to it,” Mayes said. “They have reached out to me for prayer and they love the scripture that I share with them. Let’s face it, today, a lot of these kids are not hearing anything in their homes or their surroundings that pertain to God’s kingdom nor do they understand what Jesus did for them. This way they hear the word and it changes lives and personalities. It is good for the church because it gives the church a positive outlook. It improves church attendance and brings new people to church when they might not otherwise have come.”
Mayes has been at both El Toro and the Seabrook church for over two decades. After he became a deacon, he was asked to preach when the regular pastor wasn’t available. The congregation approved his early sermons so he is now something of a regular speaker at church.
And what convinced El Toro executives to promote him as well?
“At El Toro, I had always been very vocal about my faith,” he said. “I had led a few staff members to the Lord. The owners and myself had many conversations about my messages at church and Bible studies in general. It was great working in a Christian environment. The owners father would pass out bibles in Spanish and English to anyone that would come to the office.”
What happened next, Mayes still marvels over. A miracle, perhaps, of sorts.
“One morning I was in my office upstairs,” he recalled. “My phone beeped from the downstairs office. It was El Toro’s owner and three of his sons. They said, ‘John, come downstairs.’ I thought I was in trouble and, for what, I had no idea. Having all of them in there at one time was very intimidating. The owner said, ‘John, we have been thinking and we would like for you not only to be the vice-president of operations, but we also would like for you to serve as the pastor of El Toro.’ Immediately goosebumps covered my body and I knew this was an answered prayer and this was what God wanted me to do.”
If you’re intrigued, Mayes also has some advice for duplicating this experience.
“First of all, in order to set up a pastor’s position in a place of business, I believe that the business needs to be one with a Christian environment,” he said. “I don’t think that you can do this unless the environment is conducive. It has to become part of the corporate culture. But, that doesn’t mean you can’t have a missionary in that same environment. I was ordained and was already filling in at my church and it was the move that El Toro wanted to make and the direction they wanted to go. Still, their sister companies have not followed suit.”
It’s been a dozen years since Mayes became the area’s only official corporate pastor. We asked him to reflect on how that has worked out.
“I am proud to represent God in my place of business and every where I go,” he said. “I have presided at the weddings of a few individuals that work for us and I have also officiated at some funerals of employees. I make hospital visits which means so much to the staff member that is there. Some of my staff members have come to my church when invited or just to see me preach. Some have even been baptized at my church. I had the honor of baptizing my boss, his wife and his boys in his backyard pool.”
The concept of corporate pastor may never make it onto a T-shirt, but it may offer a novel option for small and medium-sized churches which require their pastors to have outside jobs.
Next week in Our Faith: How to volunteer at the Salvation Army.
