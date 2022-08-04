It’s been argued that at times it’s not what folks don’t know that causes problems, but that what they do know might be wrong. We’ll turn to historian Samuel Collins III to look at a few of the myths surrounding the historic Black churches of Galveston.
He likely doesn’t need an introduction, because he can be seen volunteering and mentoring at the Nia Cultural Center, Juneteenth Legacy Project, Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church and several preservation organizations — even the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
More?
Add in his work at the Texas Historical Commission, Galveston County Historical Commission and the Hitchcock Heritage Society.
Myth #1 The enslaved were converted to Christianity once they reached America.
Collins: The oldest Black church on Galveston Island is Avenue L Baptist church, which was established in 1840, five years before Texas joined the United States in 1845. It is also the oldest Black church of any denomination in the state of Texas. Many people think enslaved people were introduced to Christianity only after they arrived in North America or the United States. Instead, Christianity, along with other religions, were on the continent of Africa long before the establishment of the United States.
Also many people do not realize that a slave Bible was created to intentionally keep enslaved people submissive and to control the enslaved population. Slave Bibles left out most of the Old Testament and some of the New Testament. Why? To avoid the stories of liberation, such as Moses leading Israel out of Egypt.
Myth #2 All of Galveston’s early Black churches were founded and funded by whites.
Collins: Not all Black churches on the island were sponsored by white ones. As congregations grew after June 19, 1865, churches split for various reasons, so that new churches were established independent of the white churches on the island.
But during the times of enslavement those enslaved people could not own land and would not have had any legal rights to establish any organizations without some involvement by white citizens.
A short list of these historic churches with their founding dates include Avenue L Baptist church, 1840; Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1848; St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church, 1884 and Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1889.
Each of these is the oldest of their denomination on Galveston.
Myth #3 Such history and history education are nice, but not necessary — just pleasant add-ons to society.
Collins: History is important because we need to learn from the mistakes of the past and also be inspired by the successes of the past. The challenge is how we determine what was a mistake and what was a success. Our society ignores the reality of telling the truth of our history. Because of that we are at risk of again making the mistakes of the past. There is always hope that we will choose light over darkness, but that is a daily battle. My personal feeling is that we are now in decline as evidenced by smaller memberships in our churches.
Bonus: If you were a host on the fictional Our Faith Trolley, where would you take it?
Collins: In addition to an Our Faith Trolley tour we could create a driving tour with a map of the many Black churches on the island that are at least 100 years old. Many churches do not have the resources, staff or volunteers to be open throughout the week to speak with visitors or give tours. With the use of technology, we could offer virtual tours and short interviews with current members that tourists could watch or listen to as part of the tour. Augmented reality could also offer visitors an opportunity to learn more about these historic churches.
Focus: Some ministry leaders may be interested in a recent article by Adam MacInnis in Christianity Today. It’s titled “Preach the Gospel Everywhere. When Necessary, Use Laundromats.”
One short excerpt, “Christ said we should feed the hungry and clothe the naked, and I think those clothes should be clean,” said Catherine Ambos, a volunteer at one such ministry in New Brunswick, New Jersey.”
Congregations in a number of states are providing free laundry services which not only address human dignity, but may also increase employment options.
Next week in Our Faith: Read our annual faith-based schools update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.