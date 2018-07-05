Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
The Sisterhood of Congregation Shaar Hashalom will have its annual 150 Family Garage Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and July 15 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, call 281-488-5861 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
Carter Temple C.M.E. Church will celebrate its 101-year anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 3901 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. Edward E. Thomas and the Long Chapel C.M.E. Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-765-9539.
Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor and wife’s fifth appreciation service at 3 p.m. Sunday at 312 Rose St. in Texas City. The Rev. Stanley T. Hilliard and the St. Luke Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-935-8121.
New Directions Baptist Church will celebrate its Youth & Educational Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson. The Rev. Dexter Henderson and the Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-916-2925.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. For all ages. For information, call Dorothy Wells, 409-935-8349, or Mildred Watson, 409-935-3819.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Houston Mass Chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America will have its summer concert and live recording at 7 p.m. Monday at Riceville Mount Olive Baptist Church at 11539 S. Gessner Road in Houston. Admission is free. Doors open at 6 p.m. Visit houstongmwa.com or call 409-939-2685.
The American Baptist Eastern General Association of Texas will open its 148th session with its opening musical and welcome night program at 7:30 p.m. Monday at West Point Baptist Church at 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. The annual session will begin daily at 9 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday. For information, call 409-762-5642.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will offer its summer bible study from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 18 at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. The Rev. Freda Marie Brown will lead the discussion. For information, email Michelle Allen at michallen2012@gmail.com with “Bible Study” in subject line.
NASA Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will have its Colors of the Rainbow program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 14 at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. Several guest speakers will be on program. For information, call 409-945-3774 or 409-599-1060.
First Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 12th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. A.L. Bell at 10:15 a.m. July 15 at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. The Rev. M. A. Jones and the Bethlehem Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-225-2188.
The Santa Fe Family Worship Center will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 9 a.m. to noon July 16 through July 20 at 13601 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, contact Julie Gregory, j.gregory@aol.com or 281-433-8541.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 16 through July 20 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For students in prekindergarten through 12th grade. There also will be a lock-in July 20 for grades 5-12. To register, call 409-925-2552.
Northside Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from noon to 3 p.m. July 23 through July 27 at 2801 25th St. N. in Texas City. For students in prekindergarten through sixth-grade. For information, visit www.northsidebaptisttxc.org or call 409-945-4820.
Earls Gospel Promotions will present its gospel explosion musical at 3:30 p.m. July 28 at the Showboat Pavilion at 416 Sixth St. N. in Texas City. The Heavenly Tones, Soul Invaders, Jerusalem Gospelaires, Texas City Joyful Messengers, Voices of the Mainland, Larry Brown, Dave and the New Beginnings, and more will be on program. Tickets are $20 per person. For tickets and information, call 409-682-1182, 409-996-7685, or 409-392-0590.
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will have its joint Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 30 through Aug. 2 at 2021 29th St. N. in Texas City. All ages. Free registration is open at myvbs.org/mlfpc. For information, call 763-257-4321 or 409-945-2931.
The Welcome Center will have its third annual gala at 4 p.m. Aug. 4 in the fellowship hall at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $45 per person. Proceeds will benefit the WIZ KIDZ Academic Summer Camp 2019. For tickets and information, email thewelcomecenter_galveston@outlook.com or call 409-916-1200.
The United Methodist Men of Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have its inaugural raffle fundraiser through Aug. 5. First prize will be a 50-inch TV; second prize will be a full set of golf clubs; and the third prize will be $200 cash. For tickets and information, call Robert Scott at 281-222-3861.
”Icons in Transformation,” an art exhibition by Ludmilla Pawlowska, will be on display through Aug. 10 at St. Thomas The Apostle Episcopal Church at 18300 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay. Several events will take place associated with the exhibiton. For information, visit www.isconsatst.org or call 281-333-2384.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22, 2019. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
