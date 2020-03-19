You’re used to perusing these pages for the activities of faith groups around the county. While that will continue, you’ll also find more and more cancellations in this space because of the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.
Case in point:The long-running, monthly Friendswood Prayer Breakfast will not hold its March meeting.
If you have events, especially ones you’ve sent in, that are being canceled or moved online, please email today to let us know. We also recommend confirming events you see here since this column is written in advance of its print date.
BLOOD DONATIONS URGENTLY NEEDED
The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center told Faith Focus its need for donors during this era of infection is more urgent than ever.
“Our blood supplies have been affected tremendously by the (coronavirus) outbreak,” said Cameron Palmer, community development coordinator. “With people afraid to go into the public, we have fewer donors showing up to make a blood donation, and many drives have been canceled. But unfortunately, the need doesn’t stop. Patients still need blood. We are currently in vital need of O-Positive red cells. But all blood types are needed daily. We need help from the community to maintain our blood supplies on the shelf. Every day thousands of patients require blood. And just here in our community, we need about 800 to 1,000 donations each day to keep up with the constant demand.”
He added that donors who are well are encouraged to keep coming.
“Our facilities are clean, sanitized and our staff takes the necessary precautions to keep our donors and other staff members safe,” he said.
The next congregational drive here will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Dickinson’s First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 Road W., with the donor coach in the parking lot.
For details or to preregister (not required, but recommended), visit www.giveblood.org or call 409-948-8448.
CANCELLATIONS
“Cardinal DiNardo announces public Masses are canceled indefinitely,” said Jo Ann Zuniga, media relations manager at the Catholic Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as this column reached deadline. “Archdiocesan Catholic schools will also remain closed until at least April 10.”
Congregation Sha’ar Hashalom has canceled its meeting Sunday of the Texas Jewish Historical Society.
“Since its inception the society has sponsored research, publications and projects on Texas Jewish history, providing a forum for scholars, students, genealogists and journalists,” spokesperson Sandy Ostrosky said.
Update: On the lighter side, the ever-helpful Pew Research Forum asked Americans which person comes to mind when they mention various faith traditions.
The answers? For Buddhism, the answers were Buddha with the Dalai Lama as distant runner-up. For Catholicism, the respective answers were the Pope, then Jesus. In a surprise finding, “Jesus” came in top of mind for Judaism. And, the late Billy Graham was the name free association generated when those polled were asked about Evangelical Protestantism.
Lastly, “Satan” came in second when the word “atheist” was offered as the trigger.
