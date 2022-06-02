Teachers make memories. They can change young lives. Odds are good that even if you are drawing Social Security, you can still remember the name of your first grade teacher.
Consider then: The year was 1847. Galveston builders had just finished the Powhattan House South, the third oldest house here. The Civil War was then a future event. And a small group of nuns began the first parochial school on the island.
All this will be remembered at noon on June 15 at Holy Family Catholic School, 2601 Ursuline St. There, the alumni of the Ursuline educational efforts will hold a brown bag luncheon.
“There will be gifts for everyone, along with great door prizes,” organizer Miriam Dellolio said. “All Ursuline alumni members and their guests are cordially invited.”
Newcomers to our island might wonder why they’ve never noticed an ancient Ursuline Academy here. That’s because a stone wall and historical marker are all that remains of the original convent and school. Gwen Morter Megale, of the class of ‘64, explains.
“In the fall of 1961, our sophomore class had just returned to our beautiful and stately Ursuline Academy when Hurricane Carla dealt her a fatal blow,” she told Our Faith. “We were devastated by the damage and the news we would not be returning to our campus.”
The school structure was beyond repair and was demolished in 1962. The convent remained until 1973.
When Anne Elizabeth de Mesquita-Lunde, who gradated in 1961, shares its history, you could almost imagine that she had been there, more than a century ago watching the faithful religious women who staffed the school.
“Ursuline Nuns had tended soldiers of both the Confederacy and the Union after the Civil War Battle of Galveston,” Mesquita-Lunde said. “We cherish so many memories: the Gothic turrets and spires, along with the huge expanses of breeze-filled balconies and balustraded porches. Walking through those majestic corridors, we always imagined ourselves royalty, living every day in a massive palace, where many noteworthy historic events had occurred.”
There are far such memories this space. These former students could well create a coffee table tome honoring their school.
For instance, the Reverend Mother over the Ursulines during the 1900 Hurricane, is said to have stayed the storm by prayerfully placing a small statue of Mary just above the rising waters and firmly addressing the figure, “Don’t let your feet get wet!”
The waters stopped climbing the walls at that point, sisters say.
Whether that belongs in the history books or not, the fact that the nuns of Academy did rescue over 1,500 people from Galveston’s worst weather disaster does.
More? Dellolio recalls being told about a nun who swam through the 1900 Storm.
“Ropes had already been tied to each of her wrists and ankles,” she said. “Whenever a scream was heard, two large men would take hold of this brave little sister and toss her into the huge waves toward the noise of the horrific cries. This brave little nun would then swim toward the call, signal the men, and be pulled back with the rescued person.”
This could also be taken as a metaphor for all the students who passed through the gates and left to become faithful mothers, grandmothers and, now, great-grandmothers of Galveston, raising countless offspring in their faith.
Mesquita-Lunde remembers her time here so well that her words can transport you back to her girlhood.
“It’s been well over 60 years since I walked the halls of Ursuline Academy. We would clean the chalk from the erasers, by banging them against a concrete rail. Can you smell the chalk?
The sound of a piano could be heard in the distance, mixed with the clicking of the huge dust mop expertly handled by Sister Mary Ann. Little dust fairies would dance in the last rays of the sun. The kitchen smelled musty and the paint always peeled off the walls, because of the sea salt left from the 1900 Storm. Walking outside, I pass the Guardian Angel statue, the lovely wrought iron gazebo and even that spooky boiler room. In my heart, I can still roam those wondrous halls and remember.”
We’ll give the last word this week to part of a special poem about this once and sacred space. Penned by Nelly Virginia Eggleston, who referred to herself as an “Honorary Ursuline alumna,” it’s called The Landscape.
“From an era so long gone by
Gothic beauty against the sky,
The dwelling of God’s own chosen ones,
The home of Ursuline’s black robed nuns.
Within its walls of lace-like stone
The prayers of nuns were to atone.
Vesper and prayer and litany
Offered to God for humanity.”
Focus: Galveston’s Trinity Episcopal Church just gave $10,000 to Episcopal Relief and Development from proceeds from the sale of the jewelry they had made from scraps of their Tiffany stained glass windows which were damaged by Hurricane Ike. It will be used by the Episcopal Relief and Development which works with the Anglican Churches in Europe to provide humanitarian aid to refugees of the war in Ukraine.
If you know of further efforts to assist Ukrainians, please email Our Faith.
Next week in Our Faith: What is a Jewish Day Camp?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.