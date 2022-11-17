In 2010 two men made very different choices. In Austin, Texas Joseph Stack, bitter and irate about the IRS, set fire to his home, drove to the Georgetown airport and took off in a single engine Piper Cherokee. Minutes later, in a suicide crash reminiscent of 9-11, he slammed the plane into the IRS building in Austin. IRS worker, Vernon Hunter died in the flames. Hunter, 67, was a Vietnam veteran, an usher at the St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Austin and dreamed of another career after retirement. Hunter’s children went on record to say they forgave Joe Stack for killing their father.

In Dallas, Andisso Andabo, 22, an Ethiopian immigrant who worked as a mechanic, left the Firestone shop were he worked to make a delivery. Driving along the LBJ freeway in northwest Dallas he saw a car on fire that rolled off the road and landed on its side. Andabo immediately stopped his truck and rushed to the scene. With flames spreading from the engine compartment, he saw a thirty-nine-year-old woman trapped inside frozen in terror. He smashed the front window with his bare hands and ripped it off. With the help of others who arrived on the scene, he pulled the woman from the burning car moments before it was engulfed in flames. Afterward, Andabo returned to the Firestone shop and went back to work.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription