This illustration from around 1855 shows angels carrying a pine tree illuminated with candles and cherubs. Clustered around baby Jesus are cherubs offering baskets of fruit and toys on a cloud above city buildings.
Part of a front door of Santa Teresa de Jesus Catholic Church in Del Rio, along the Rio Grande River in Texas. The church, built in 1912, is home to a parish that is notable as the home of the first Christmas celebration in Texas, in 1683.
LIBRARY OF CONGRESS/Courtesy
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress
Dancers celebrate Christmas along side a massive Christmas tree in the forecourt of a church. Spanish Christmas traditions continued in early Texas as well as in today’s culture.
SEBASTIAN
CASMIRO/Courtesy
Both the tree and St. Nick himself are generally traced to post-Reformation Germany. Texans have added their own enhancements both then and now.
Oxford don C.S. Lewis once essayed that he saw three different types of Christmases: the religious, the cultural and the commercial. We won’t extend his diatribe here, instead, let’s touch on how Texas culture has celebrated Christmas over the years.
For you’ve heard that God made Texas a special place. If neither heaven nor a second Holy Land, it does, at least, have his blessing as well as a town called Palestine (also places named Bethlehem, Jerusalem and Rhome).
So, celebrating Jesus’ birth goes way back here and boasts a confluence of cultures: Mexican, German, early Texan and more.
A Mexican performanceLas Posadas has been a staple Christmas re-enactment for ages. Mexico City. It tells the story of Joseph and Mary’s journey to Bethlehem and in its full expression runs for nine nights through Christmas Eve. Today’s luminarias (small brown bags filled with sand containing a candle) are meant to guide the holy couple to the inn (posada) where they will be informed, perhaps rudely, or even in song, “Pues que yo les digo que no nos hemos de abrir. (Well, I told you we’re not going to open up.)”
That’s only a hint of this way of observing Christmas which begins in Mexico nine days before and lasts almost two weeks after Christmas Day depending on how you count.
Early Texas thoughtsNow a few notes from the early Texians. It was only a few months after the Battle of San Jacinto, on that first Christmas night in that new country, that the editor of the Telegram and Texas Register offered cautious optimism about far-off future holidays here.
“We feel and believe,” he shared with his fellow citizens of the Republic of Texas. “that we have advanced far in strength and wealth and importance and we implore that no future act may tarnish the national escutcheon or cause the overflowing cup of prosperity and happiness to be dashed from our possession.”
In short, Merry Christmas, happy holidays and more from the dawn of Texas.
And what might a merry Christmas mean to such pioneers?
The Telegraph newspaper encouraged its readers to enter the Christmas Holidays Horse Race beginning on Christmas Eve, 1838. Steamboats took the Christmas Day revelers from the then new Houston to the races in Velasco.
Perhaps closer to Galveston’s traditions, Civil War physician Dr. Thomas B. Grayson enjoyed a holiday breakfast with the troops.
The good doctor recorded his holiday breakfast had been fresh, bay oysters, fried. His Christmas lunch was a bit of a disappoint though: “Blue beef rendered intensely hot by, high, full season of red pepper and a thin cake of half-done corn meal.”
A German touchGerman settlers contributed greatly by introducing Christmas trees, group caroling and provided Texans’ first encounter with “der Weihnachtsmann,” also known as Father Christmas, Kris Kringle, Saint Nick and Santa Claus. But life remained hard for the earliest arrivals from Germany.
“Somehow our first Christmas in Texas seemed a little meager in comparison to our German Christmas celebration with its fragrant fir tree,” wrote German pioneer Ottilie Fuchs Goeth, who was born in 1836, the year of Texas independence. “At Cat Spring, Texas, father had nailed a large cedar limb to a stump. There were only three cedar trees in the vicinity. Homemade yellow wax candles and small molasses cookie figures, baked by my two older sisters, that was the entire decoration.”
Today’s celebrations are a bit more upscale, say, with “Cowboy Kringle “overseeing some 18 events in New Braunfels alone.
The last wordWe’ll give the last word this week to a pair of Christian singers who specialize in country songs. Branded, based in Houston, offers this cautionary take on Christmas expectations for those new to South Texas. They can be heard each year on local radio stations and on YouTube, advising:
“If you dream of horse-drawn carriages
Dashing through the snow
Before you move to Texas
There’s something you should know:
“That they don’t have white Christmases in Houston
I’ve lived here most my life and I should know
I’ve prayed and I’ve pleaded for way too many years
But they just don’t have white Christmases down here”
Focus: Blood donations often fall off during vacations and holidays, so please consider this one from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 18 at Texas City's St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1604 9th Ave. N.
