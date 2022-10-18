You won’t find Oktoberfest on any liturgical calendar. There’s no church ritual assigned to it, but it has become a staple for Lutherans everywhere and no more than for those of us here on the island.
The original was a wedding celebration hosted by “Mad” King Ludwig in 1810 where the highlights were horse racing. Eight years later, the beer vendors moved in and the modern festival was born.
Why Oktoberfest?All this might obscure the good works and ministry First Lutheran’s Church generates using funds from next week’s Island Oktoberfest (see box).
Kathy Gainer, a lifelong member at the church said that hosting the event is not without its challenges, but has offered folks multiple blessings as well.
“Hurricane Ike was very close to forcing us not to have the Oktoberfest that year,” she told Our Faith. “But everyone banded together and made it the best it could’ve been. Our nickname for the festival that year was ‘Ike’s over fest.’ Everyone that came had a good time and they also found a little relief from all the cleanup from that storm.”
Gainer added that Oktoberfest serves as, “the main source of revenue for the church which sponsors outreach programs such as Feed Galveston as well as many others.”
We might assume that one of the first Lutherans would approve. Luther’s wife, the former nun, Katharina von Bora, supported the family during his travels and exiles with her own micro-brew. It’s still available in Germany, but sadly for connoisseurs of malted beverages, not widely here.
Fellow First member Joyce Ekelund is looking back as well.
“Forty years ago, six or seven people met to plan a fall event for the congregation, our neighbors and friends,” she said. “It was to be in the courtyard under the big oak tree. Everyone had a great time and we all started planning for it to be bigger and better next year. And so, that’s been the plan —bigger and better every year.”
This, despite unanticipated drop-ins such as Ike, Harvey and COVID-19.
“I was about 50 years old when our Oktoberfest began,” Ekelund recalled. “It is one of my favorite events. It is great to see people enjoying the music, food and drinks. My husband, Oscar, was one of the group that started the event. He and I cooked and served dinners, baked bread, cakes, cookies and candy and helped in any way we could. Our daughter, Barbara Sanderson, is serving as chairman for the fourth time.”
The Rev. Richard Rhoades leads First. He’s a fan of the authentic German food, pretzels and strudel, home baked sweets on offer — and the benefits those in need will receive as a result over this next year.
“The funds raised help support the ministries of First including our food packaging ministry which goes to the Galveston County Food Bank,” he said. “It also supports the Fanfare Lutheran Music Academy, which offers lessons for children and youth in music, art and dance. Oktoberfest is about community both at the festival and what the proceeds support.”
Special worshipAnd after the drinking and dancing, there will be a German-style worship service with plenty of musical flavor from San Antonio’s Tubameisters as well as New Braunfels’ Gemischter Chor Harmonie. The latter will sing praises in both English and German.
We’re tempted to give the last word to Benjamin Franklin who is said to have commented, “Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy.”
The last wordBut, instead, we’ll turn to church member Vera Danner.
“I was 46 years old when our church started hosting this celebration for the community,” she said. “My favorite thing is the opportunity to see and visit with so many friends and acquaintances that you haven’t seen in so long. Catching up with old friends during the event, and meeting new ones, is a true blessing.”
Focus: We’re really not aiming to major or endorse brewing this week, but this just came in to the Our Faith desk. It might be worth a look even for non-drinkers. It’s a note about Texas’ oldest craft brewery and a joint-effort with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center and a unique religious figure, St. Arnold.
It’s called Pint for Pint.
Those who donate a pint of life-saving blood this month will be offered a voucher valid for a pint of a Houston brewery’s best.
Oh, and Arnold. He’s been viewed as the go-to-saint for brewers since his death in 640 A.D.
To find a location to donate or to host a blood drive, please visit giveblood.org.
