The Daily News, the National Weather Service (NOAA) and local governments all work to get homeowners and small businesses ready for hurricane season each year. You can easily find helpful checklists and primers in print and online, but houses of worship face this peril in special ways.
Unlike a home or business, the average church or synagogue is often empty during much of the week. And, because many different people make acquisitions or donations, it is unlikely that a single person knows exactly which valuables each fellowship actually owns. Churches here also tend to be older than most homes or businesses. Subsidence and changed in hydrology can place them at additional risk over newer developments with modern drainage and retention setups. Lastly, our oldest churches face the special risk of loss of their invaluable and historic pipe organs and stained glass windows.
Insurance: “Flood insurance is available through your company, agent or the National Flood Insurance Program at floodsmart.gov,” advises NOAA on its website. “Act now, as flood insurance requires a 30-day waiting period.”
In our coastal counting, getting windstorm coverage is essential too, although some churches have had trouble getting payouts from the fund. After Hurricane Ike, seven Galveston churches filed separate lawsuits in hopes of forcing the Windstorm Insurance Association to pay for damages.
That means that having an experienced person in charge of negotiating coverage and documenting claims can be most helpful.
A congregation’s special or unique treasures may require a “rider” or add-on to the standard policies in order for it to be covered. This sort of distinction may favor having a local agent as opposed to negotiating online for coverage.
Inventory: Documenting what you have may be harder for congregations than for homeowners. Churches are more likely to have antique, special sacred artifacts and multiple generations collecting gear. A simple smartphone sweep of auditorium, classrooms and storage areas might prove invaluable if claims later need to be filed.
For more detailed work, apps are available a little or no cost which allow items owned to be categorized in detail which might be important if their value is pro-rated over time.
We don’t have space to address post-storm best practices, but American National Insurance offered this: “Take photos of any damage. A photographic record is useful when making insurance claims.” And, “don’t throw out damaged property until you have met with an adjuster.”
Contractors: The Bible offers this advice. “Listen carefully: I am sending you out like sheep among wolves; so be wise as serpents, and innocent as doves.”
And one place wisdom can be sorely needed is in choosing a contractor for post-storm repairs. References, credit checks and other secular sources can be key to getting your campus back into service on time at an agreed-on price.
Security: Inexpensive WiFi flood and break-in sensors as well as small cameras that allow remote monitoring are now available. All can be accessed from the smartphone of any staff member as long as the local power and internet are both functioning. Watching flood waters rise on your house of worship might seem an odd hobby, but having proof later that damage came from rising waters or a failed roof might prove essential when an adjuster arrives.
Because looters might arrive as the weather clears, security can more than pay for itself.
Neighbors: Having friendly relations with another house of worship can help preserve your ministry. After storms here, churches met in gyms, funeral homes, private homes and the sanctuaries of others.
The last word: The American Red Cross adds one warning that doesn’t often make published lists and may be helpful for congregations with older and more vulnerable members who might pitch in to restore a congregation’s campus.
“Heart attacks are a leading cause of deaths after a hurricane,” it says. “Be mindful of overworking (your helpers.)”
We welcome your tips for future features.
Should a storm strike this year, Our Faith will use this space to provide updated listings for support and recovery services which are available to congregations here.
Next week in Our Faith: Faith of our founders, for the upcoming Fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.