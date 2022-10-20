Rice University in Houston is home to a piece of modern art crystallized in concrete.“Twilight Epiphany” Skyspace, 2012 by architect James Turrell is a piece of interactive art that is free and open to the public. “The simplicity of a framed fragment of sky evokes wonder and awe,” offered Amanda Iglesias.
You may need to look twice at Notre-Dame du Haut, made in 1955 in Ronchamp, France. It’s inspired by modern church design from generations back. “One of the most iconic projects of 20th century architecture, Notre-Dame du Haut is a veritable pilgrimage destination,” explained Amanda Iglesias.
Not your typical English church, the Bishop King Edward Chapel was designed by Niall McLaughlin Architects in 2013 and is located in Cuddesdon, United Kingdom. This small, intimate chapel is rich in both symbolism and structural craftsmanship.
A stark contrast combining traditional stained glass with a featureless white interior can be found at Westport Presbyterian Church. It was originally constructed in 1905 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Amanda Iglesias/Courtesy
Modern art in brick and stone: Rothko Chapel Plaza and the Suzanne Deal Booth Welcome House were built in Houston in 1971.
Not your typical English church, the Bishop King Edward Chapel was designed by Niall McLaughlin Architects in 2013 and is located in Cuddesdon, United Kingdom. This small, intimate chapel is rich in both symbolism and structural craftsmanship.
You know a lot about church architecture already. You’ve seen, almost daily, examples of High Victorian Gothic art in the works of our legendary local genius Nicholas Clayton. From First Presbyterian to Sacred Heart Catholic Church to many more, his designs embodied the Medieval goal of buildings which point heaven-ward, humbling all who enter.
More recently, Our Faith featured contemporary visionary, Steve Upham, who has designed over 300 contemporary Texas churches. These range from bold highway statements that call out to drivers like fast food restaurants to cozy campuses that could be mistaken for local malls or mountain lodges.
Today, we’ll conclude with a very modern take on church buildings. The nationally-known, New York-based designer Amanda Iglesias has written about her architectural philosophy in Christianity Today magazine. Now, she shares with Our Faith. I think you’ll find her work intriguing or challenging—or perhaps, both.
“Church architecture is at once an obvious subject, and yet, somehow defies concise definition,” she said. “Perhaps this is because churches are multivalent. They assume many forms: from historic confections to suburban big-box conversions. Largely, the history of 20th century church architecture can be divided into prewar and postwar; the 1960s saw enormous change and debate around what constitutes a modern church, in no small part due to the Council of Vatican II. This era, considered the Liturgical Renewal Movement, fundamentally shifted conceptions of church architecture by proposing modern designs and building techniques as a perfectly viable alternative to historical forms.”
Looking back, Iglesias (whose name means “churches” in Spanish), explained how previously in the United States each small hamlet or major city tended to have a downtown church blessed with a tall steeple and complemented with stained glass.
But after World War 2, tastes changed and designs followed.
“Postwar churches rejected this custom in favor of more ‘everyday’ forms, adopting the scale and material of surrounding schools, libraries and community centers,” she said. “Not only was this meant to eschew an architecture felt to be anachronistic, but reflected Christ’s incarnation and embrace of the everyday: God with us. Such an architectural shift to simple, pared-down exteriors devoid of historical ornament reflected the church’s willingness to radically reconsider its role in the modern world. Their building floor plans quickly began to accommodate classrooms, kitchens, offices and gymnasia. Still today, congregations crave community life, given our culture’s crushing endemic of isolation and anonymity.”
Going ModernSo the places you see in today’s set of photos represent a quantum level beyond that postwar pattern. Instead, they stand as modern art crystallized into stone, brick and concrete. They are not designs by Iglesias, but part of the portfolio she uses to explain current church construction trends to her clients.
The Catholic Church had the most historic structures, but it was also the most open to reimagining them, Iglesias said.
“The Liturgical Renewal Movement understood this,” she added. “The postwar Catholic Church championed, collaborated with and trusted a new generation of ambitious architects and designers. For this reason, some of the most significant and forward-thinking projects of the 20th century are churches, such as Le Corbusier’s exquisitely sculptural Notre Dame du Haut. Such projects not only shaped modern architecture but remain widely visited and venerated. Today, art and architecture lovers constitute a new kind of pilgrim, hungry for beauty and transcendent experiences. In Houston, intensely spiritual architecture abounds, outside the technical milieu of the church: consider the Rothko Chapel and the James Turrell Skyspace.”
The last word this weekWe’ll give the last word to our expert source.
“May this serve as an encouragement for any church struggling with an inadequate building, but paralyzed by the prospect of cost,” she concluded. “Fortunately, a quality design or renovation project can be surprisingly accessible. Architecture at any budget or scale holds a unique capacity to assert human dignity and worth — or the imago Dei (image of God) – out of which community life can flourish.”
Rather than a blanket condemnation or denial of the modern American observance, Lifeway found the following: “More than 7 in 10 (71 percent) pastors say they encourage church members to invite friends or neighbors to church events on or near Halloween, such as a fall festival, trunk-or-treat or judgment house, according to a Lifeway Research study. Nearly 3 in 5 (58 percent) pastors say they want church members to build relationships with neighbors who trick-or-treat. And 1 in 3 (34 percent) pastors encourage church members to hand out gospel tracts to trick-or-treaters.”
