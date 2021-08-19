Those who read this column regularly are familiar with Buddy, our tri-color corgi. We adopted Buddy in 2009, and across the years, I’ve written numerous columns about all the things Buddy has taught me.
He was picked up starving off the streets of Fort Worth by animal control and given to Corgi Rescue. When we first met him, he was skinny and sick. But we instantly knew he was right for us. Buddy and I bonded. He told me his story, and I wrote it down in a book for my grandchildren, “Buddy the Floppy Ear Corgi.” He went with me everywhere and helped put life in perspective.
Across the years we had pets, mostly mutts and strays that wandered into our lives. They helped us raise our children. Each was different. “Punkin” was our first. I brought her home on Christmas Day for our 3-year-old son. I was too busy to give her much attention, but the children loved her. She grew old and blind.
After Punkin, we adopted a cat. Rascal was a gray and white kitten our boys picked up off the street. He was part of our family for 15 years and made the move with us from Texas to Minnesota. We picked up a puppy from a Minnesota farm and named him Max.
We thought he would be a small dog, but in 6 months, he was bigger than our daughter, had eaten all the furniture and dug up the backyard. We offered him to a good home. One interested lady tried to take his picture, and he ate her camera. Fortunately, a young couple with a farm adopted him. We threw in his crate, dog food and anything else we could think of. We last saw them chasing him down the street.
When our daughter left for college, we found ourselves in an empty nest; the children grown and the dogs and cats gone. It was peaceful. I guess a little too peaceful. After a while, I realized I missed having a dog.
Then, about the time I started writing these columns, we found Buddy. He was a pup, maybe 1 year old. He’s now what the veterinarian calls a “healthy geriatric.”
Across the years, he taught me to live in the moment; to celebrate each day as a gift. So often I spend time reminiscing or regretting the past and dreaming or worrying about the future. But Buddy takes each day as it comes.
Of course, it’s good to cherish memories and learn from the past. And it’s good to dream and plan. That’s part of what defines us in God’s image. But I’m prone to miss the moment.
Jesus said, “do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself ...” ( Matthew 6:34). “This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it.” (Psalms 118:24).
