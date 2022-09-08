Football is back. College stadiums were packed last weekend and the pre-season favorites tested. Starting this week, the NFL games will count! The starters will play. Pre-season is over.

I grew up in the Tom Landry era of the Dallas Cowboys. When he was hired for the expansion team in 1960 they had little prospect for success. After going winless in their first season, Landry told the team his priorities were God, family and football, in that order. Bob Lilly, who had just joined the team as the All American recruit from TCU said to himself, “We will never win.” Under Landry they went on to win 20 playoff games, appeared in 5 Super Bowls and won two.

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. His books are available at www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

