You needn’t be BOI or a native Texan to realize that some in our Lone Star State will claim that anything of timeless importance either began here, or that it is done better here than anywhere else.
Hence, we looked to authoritative sources to see about the history of the Thanksgiving celebration. That is, the one traditionally traced to a harvest feast the Puritans held in 1621 with their neighbors, the Wampanoag tribe as the first Thanksgiving guests.
But, depending on whom you ask, it’s possible that some lesser-known religious observances held in various parts of our Lone Star State, predate both Texas statehood and even the one in Plymouth.
(We’re not taking sides, even though my grandkids were born on the island.)
The first Thanksgiving?The Texas Almanac, which might not be a completely dispassionate source, noted, “A new Thanksgiving tradition has taken root in Texas. El Paso residents now claim the first Thanksgiving in North America. The modern event, first observed in April 1989, commemorates a day of thanksgiving celebrated by Spanish explorer Juan de Onate and his expedition on April 30, 1598.
“The Rio Grande was the salvation of the expedition, however. After recuperating for 10 days, Onate ordered a day of thanksgiving for the survival of the expedition. Included in the event was a feast, supplied with game by the Spaniards and with fish by the natives of the region. A Mass was said by the Franciscan missionaries traveling with the expedition.”
This may not play well in Plymouth, but it captured media attention here. The Texas Legislature soon joined in.
“The Texas House and Senate each commemorated this historical milestone in 1990, and (then) Gov. Rick Perry has recognized April 30 as the official day of the First Thanksgiving.”
Getting WiseKen Wise, who’s day job is as an appeals court justice in Houston, spends his off-hours spinning Texas history for the listeners to his “Wise about Texas” podcast.
At the risk of moving out of the mainstream, he also suggested to his listeners that this first Thanksgiving feast featured not turkey, but Texas barbecue (which still retains a near-religious following).
“They had a Mass, and a big meal that one participant described as roasting meat and fish over a great bonfire, enjoying the best meal they had ever had,” Wise told his audience. “So essentially, in 1598, the first thanksgiving in Texas was a great big BBQ.”
Of course, today, smoked or deep-fried turkeys are readily available combining the two traditions.
And, while they may be vastly outnumbered, Wise notes that the Texas Society of the Daughters of American Colonists placed a marker up near Palo Duro Canyon in 1959 proclaiming this observance to be the earliest Thanksgiving.
There’s not space here to trace the entire history of Thanksgiving in Texas, but Wise’s podcast on the subject is still available for download.
We asked him for a short overview of his findings.
“The stories generally stem from the period of Spanish exploration,” he told Our Faith. “These expeditions were usually accompanied by Catholic clergy who would say a Mass of Thanksgiving for reaching their goal or otherwise experiencing good fortune. Texas has a wonderful faith tradition. The original Spanish efforts to settle Texas revolved around setting up religious missions to convert the native Indians to Catholicism. As Texas grew, waves of immigrants arrived bringing their faith with them.”
More?Outside of Texas, other states have also considered making claims. History.com, which is part of the History Channel, published, “On December 4, 1619, when 38 British settlers reached a site known as Berkeley Hundred on the banks of Virginia’s James River, they read a proclamation designating the date as “’a day of thanksgiving to Almighty God.’”
And, of course, no major faith forbids giving thanks—which is more about gratitude than history.
We’ll give the last word this week to the Book of Common Prayer.
“Accept, O Lord, our thanks and praise for all that you have done for us,” it states. “We thank you for the splendor of the whole creation, for the beauty of this world, for the wonder of life and for the mystery of love. We thank you for the blessing of family and friends, and for the loving care which surrounds us on every side.”
Happy Thanksgiving from Our Faith.
Focus: And, no faith forbids giving the gift of life (though one or two may limit their adherents from being recipients).
The next local blood drive at a house of worship will begin at
8:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 at Dickinson’s Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church, 300 FM 517 Road E.
For details, visit giveblood.org
And, The St. Vincent House Thanksgiving food drive runs through Nov. 22. Needed items include grocery gift cards, uncooked turkeys and all the fixings.
For details on how to donate, call 409-765-2224 or email lsalinas@stvhope.org.
Next week in Our Faith: Faith at Sea, Part 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.