Of course, we can’t answer if the coronavirus pandemic is over for churches, but we can share what other media, local experts and a few county congregations have shared with Our Faith.
We’ll begin at the University of Texas Medical Branch. While it doesn’t represent a congregation, it does mix old and young, healthy and sick and certainly knows a few things about viral illnesses.
Given that, what is the medical branch’s take on current COVID-19 conduct?
“Even if you are fully vaccinated: Practice frequent hand hygiene by washing thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer,” the medical branch’s internal guidance reads. “Practice good social distancing at all times, including in elevators and conference rooms. Continue to use teleconferencing when possible. Wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose in public areas. Stay home if sick.”
Now, consider how a number of flagship congregations plan for their Sundays this spring.
Jonah Dycus, spokesperson for the Galveston-Houston Catholic Archdiocese, said none of the current restrictions for local parishes have been changed.
“Recognizing the needs of this local church, in particular the need to protect the most vulnerable among us, we have determined that all of our current COVID-19 protocols will remain in place until further notice, including the requirement for face coverings at Mass and other liturgical celebrations,” reads the Galveston-Houston Catholic Archdiocese’s official statement.
So face coverings, social distancing and other protocols remain the same for all the Galveston-Bolivar Catholic congregations.
Galveston’s Moody Methodist Church agrees.
“Currently, we are holding all of our services (in person), but we still follow the CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations for places of worship,” said Kim Colombo, director of communications at Moody Methodist Church. “We continue to social distance and require masks inside the building. We have improvised and held some events outside. We have been very active with live-streaming, video, social media and Zoom for worship services and classes. Regardless of what is happening with the pandemic, we will continue to find ways to minister and stay connected.”
At La Marque’s Abundant Life Christian Center, things are a bit more relaxed with respect to pandemic precautions.
“We are open in-house and online for services,” said the Rev. Catherine Randolph, executive pastor. “We continue to ask parishioners to be wise with their own health for their safety and the safety of others. Masks are optional for attendees. We will always pray with anyone who needs healing.”
Up in Friendswood, The Harbor offers worshippers a choice: At the church’s 9:30 a.m. services, masks are optional, every place in their 1,100-seat auditorium will be open, and no social distancing will be required.
But at the church’s 11 a.m. meeting, you’ll need reservations — and a mask if not in your seat. Social distancing will be in view, and every other row will be marked off and unused.
The same general pattern will be followed at Texas City’s The Fellowship with 8:15 a.m. and 10 a.m. services being mask-optional and the church’s 11:45 a.m. service requiring masks.
At Friendswood’s Trinity Fellowship, the Rev. Todd Cobbs said the situation was more fluid.
“It looks like there’s finally a light at the end of this tunnel,” he said. “So, with the downward trend in the infection rate numbers and the relaxed policies in the state of Texas, we are no longer strongly recommending masking and social distancing at our services. But, we don’t want to discourage mask wearing if you are comfortable with it. We encourage people who desire to wear masks and who want to stay socially distant to do so. Also, we will continue to spread out the chairs in the sanctuary for those that would like to have more space.”
Early in the pandemic, churches were considered a matter of special concern since they often placed people close together, had congregational singing (which might spread viral droplets) and mixed generations — placing the vulnerable elderly alongside younger members who might be asymptomatic carriers. Now, some trends indicate the younger generation may be more easily infected by the current viral variants.
And, what do other American church-goers think?
The Pew Research Forum did a survey last month. The Pew’s results: “Three-quarters of U.S. adults who normally attend religious services now say they are ‘very’ or ‘somewhat’ confident they can do so safely, without spreading or catching the coronavirus — up 12 percentage points from when this question was last asked in July 2020.”
The Pew added that in-person worship attendance is up 9 percent since last summer. This might reflect renewed confidence among the vaccinated. Now, with the majority of older folks here being fully vaccinated, there’s been no updated guidance from the CDC or local health agencies specifically for houses of worship.
That means that policies will continue to vary widely among the over 300 congregations in Galveston County.
