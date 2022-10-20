According to a recent Pew Research Center report, the religious landscape in America has experienced a sizeable shift in recent decades. As recently as 1990, 90 percent of Americans identified themselves as Christian. The United States, as a whole, viewed itself as a “Christian nation.” Today, only about two thirds of Americans identify themselves as Christian. The shift has not been between religions, or even denominations. The huge shift reflects a rapidly growing number of Americans who see themselves as “unaffiliated.” They may not consider themselves atheists, but they do not identify themselves with any particular religion. Since 1990, an entire generation has grown up. Those born in 1990 are now in their 30s and many of those are giving birth to the next generation.

How should we view this startling, and apparently continuing shift in American faith? We should be reminded that the Christian faith is always only one generation away from extinction. As someone once said, “God has no grandchildren.” We do not inherit faith like we inherit eye color or ethnicity. Faith comes through a personal decision, one-person-at-a time.

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. His books are available at www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

