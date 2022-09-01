Diverse treasures: On the left, a Quran from around the 16th century penned with a reed in a calligraphic style. On the right, an ornamental charm from Morocco in chased silver with a large ruby created to honor the Virgin of Fatima.
The English rendering of this undated Latin tome is The Book of Hours. The paper is vellum, the artist likely Italian and it may date from the 19th century. It was used in Catholic liturgy and features a number of saints in its illustrated pages.
A pair ceremonial seven-branch menorah of the Jewish Temple, in brass, undated. Galveston’s Temple B’Nai Israel owns three of this same design. Rosenberg curator Ivy Albright is seen in the background.
Rosenberg Library Museum/Courtesy
Rosenberg Library Museum/Courtesy
Artifact experts call this a Hodegetria, a very formalized portrayal of the Virgin Mary with Christ Child. This version was done in brass and shows some signs of wear. It was created in Ukraine.
Rosenberg Library Museum/Courtesy
Rosenberg Library Museum/Courtesy
Ivy Albright, curator at the Rosenberg Library Museum, provides perspective on the size of a late-19th Century Buddhist shine that is one of many religious artifacts here.
Rosenberg Library Museum/Courtesy
A gilded Buddhist Shrine dating to 1890 that is part of the Rosenberg collection. It was donated by Davis Waters.
Museums have genealogies too. For instance, the collection of historic items, religious and otherwise, at Galveston’s Rosenberg Library has a long lineage. We’ll let Ivy Albright, its curator, explain.
“The Galveston and Texas History Center and Museum has older roots than the library itself,” she told Our Faith. “In 1871, a group of about a dozen men formed the Galveston Historical Society which gathered artifacts, manuscripts and documents related to the founding of Texas and the founding of Galveston. In 1895 the Galveston Historical Society died out and was renamed the Texas Historical Society. At the time of the 1900 Storm the THS collection was stored in a local Masonic building.”
So far, so good, as they say, but then one of many storms struck the island.
“The roof blew off during the storm and many of the documents were destroyed,” Albright said. “After the Rosenberg Library completed construction in 1904 the THS collection was moved to the library for safe keeping. By 1921, the collection was formally donated to the Rosenberg Library.”
For our purposes, it may be the only place you’ll see an ancient Quran penned with meticulous and artistic care. Or a refrigerator-sized gilded Buddhist shrine. Or a collection of Catholic liturgical and decorative items from around the world.
It’s all accessible to both islanders and tourists for free as well as for scholars.
Garrett Cole, a student at Texas A&M University at Galveston, explained.
“As a political science and museum studies student, I find this collection of artifacts is clearly very important, especially in the condition that it is in,” Cole said. “Having a diverse collection of religious artifacts allows for an increased cultural awareness in the community. This also benefits scholarly research for anyone looking to examine or study these objects, as well as seeing representation from one’s own religion in the Galveston community.”
You’re also welcome as a congregation or individual to donate items that might not be safely stored at your home or house of worship.
“We accept donations that relate to the history of Galveston Island,” Albright said. “Many people come to the archives or museum to donate family heirlooms or items that have come into their possession and wish to be preserved in a safe, well-kept environment. Churches, institutions or even the city will often donate records.”
More?
“On occasion, we will purchase items if they fill a gap in our collection,” she said. “Objects are safer at the Rosenberg Library because we have the resources to better protect cultural heritage items. We have a vault with climate control that keeps the environment at a consistently cool temperature with low humidity. All items are stored under strict security with limited access.”
The Museum currently boasts around 6,000 artifacts and 1,500 artworks — too many to have them all on display at once.
Albright is the best person to reach with questions or donations.
Of course, not all the collection represents various religions. Here’s what you can also see there now. Just in time for hurricane season.
“Museum objects can be seen on exhibit throughout the whole building,” she said. “However, the second floor is where many museum objects are located as the McGivney Art Collection is now. On display: Our Treasure of the Month, which is Civil War cannon balls and an original Spanish-American war flag. Coming on Sept. 8, the fourth floor Harris Gallery will reopen for The Great Storm of 1900 exhibition.”
Does your house of worship also have treasures on display which the public can experience? Please let us share your offering with the good readers of this column.
Next week in Our Faith: Meet the newest rabbi to minister on our island. He shares an honored name with an unrelated predecessor.
