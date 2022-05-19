Galveston’s City Council has seen different visitors during the city’s 183-year history, but next Thursday, it will greet a special one and present him with an historic proclamation.
Their surprise guest will be Cardinal Daniel DiNardo. Their gift will be an official decree marking the 175th anniversary of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, which he leads.
Look back to the year 1847, just a few months after Thomas Edison invented a working prototype of an electric horseless carriage, the Diocese of Galveston was established by order of the Holy See in Rome. The very first Catholic bishop to set up shop here was a Frenchman, the Rev. Jean Marie Odin. He was accompanied by a small group of Ursuline sisters who would serve as parochial school teachers.
The Franciscans had arrived in Texas even earlier.
“In 1629, the deepest missionary activity into West Texas occurred at the confluence of the Colorado and the Concho rivers,” the Texas Almanac records.
“This mission came on the pleadings of the Jumanos who showed some familiarity with Christianity, all sources agree. Believers hold that the Indians encountered a mysterious ‘Woman in Blue’ who spoke to them in their languages and told them to seek further religious instruction.”
The sisters who came with Odin, arrived much later, but were also to have a powerful, generational effect. And the bishop’s own efforts would provide the foundation for the large and diverse congregations worshiping on Galveston now.
And while the first Catholic church in Texas was erected in San Antonio, Galveston can claim its first cathedral, St. Mary Cathedral Basilica. Technically now it’s a co-cathedral since Houston constructed one of their own in 2008.
“The first Catholic church on Galveston Island, named St. Mary’s, was completed in February 1842 and then badly damaged by a hurricane that September,” the archdiocese history states.
“The cornerstone of the current church was laid in March of 1847. When it was dedicated in November of 1848, it was as the cathedral of the new Diocese of Galveston, the first Catholic cathedral in the state and thus the ‘mother church’ of Catholicism in Texas.”
And beyond our island, the growth of the archdiocese has paralleled that of the Gulf Coast as a whole.
“In the mid-1900s the Diocese of Galveston became the Diocese of Galveston-Houston and in 2004 it became the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston,” according to the archdiocese.
“Today it includes 8,880 square miles of 10 counties in the southeastern area of Texas: Galveston, Harris, Austin, Brazoria, Fort Bend, Grimes, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Walker and Waller.”
That encompasses 1.7 million congregants in 146 parishes with 57 Catholic schools and numerous charitable agencies. The archdiocese boasts the largest private school system in Texas, with more than 19,500 students enrolled.
The city council will honor the fact that it all began here back in the era of Edison, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Stephen Douglas and, of course, Abraham Lincoln.
And, up in Austin, Gov. Greg Abbott has also issued a formal document recognizing these 175 years of ministry.
“This is certainly a special occasion to celebrate the life of a diocese that has worshiped the Lord for nearly for two centuries,” it states.
“Through succeeding generations of bishops, archbishops, priests, members and countless outreach ministries, your longevity demonstrates the strength of your faith.”
We’ll give the last word this week to the Rev. Jude Ezuma who leads the local Holy Family Parish.
“We’re so blessed in Galveston to have the Mother Church of Texas here,” he said. “We have grown from 10 priests to cover the state of Texas on horseback as they ministered to God’s children to now having more than 300 priests serving within the archdiocese. We are grateful to God who has led us thus far, and entrust the future of the Church to His providential care.”
More? Cardinal DiNardo has a short video to share at archgh.org/175.
Next week in Our Faith: Two kinds of sacred, broken glass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.