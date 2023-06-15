The federal government’s health.gov site is bullish on youth sports. It notes that “participating in sports is associated with lower rates of anxiety and depression, lower amounts of stress, reduced risk of suicide and less substance abuse and fewer risky behaviors.” And that’s only a portion of their formal findings.
But what about spiritual benefits? Many Christian schools and a few colleges have dropped team sports as too expensive or perhaps even off-message, given their strong emphasis on competition.
But among those who’ve retained an active team sports program, there may be some religious lessons to be learned on the field.
Our guide this week is Kyle Kennedy, athletic director at League City’s Bay Area Christian School.
Playing in the ‘light of eternity’
“I serve as an example of the impact that Christian coaches can have in regards to the formation and influence on young people’s lives,” he told Our Faith. “In the light of eternity, the trophies and championships are great, but what is more important is knowing their players saw a faith that permeated all areas of their coaches’ lives. True victory comes with the assurance of knowing Jesus as your savior.”
Kennedy has seen both sides of the equation, having lettered in baseball, football and basketball as a youth. (Christian high schools tend to have smaller enrollments, allowing students to participate in more seasonal sports than at larger public schools.)
“My coaches were men of faith who lived out their faith by using their athletic platform to bring glory to God,” he said. “I was influenced by those actions and I saw the intensity and passion they brought to their jobs, but I also saw the spiritual perspective they always had.”
Coaches can easily find their values tested when a prominent donor or benefactor insists on playing their offspring first — or even offers to call the plays for the coach.
No two alike
“I attended Christian colleges where I competed in football and baseball and once again was influenced by coaches who lived out their commitment to Jesus in diverse ways,” Kennedy said. “No two were alike. They cared on a personal level for their players. They wanted to know us as more than players, but also as young men. Players can see very quickly if your actions and your beliefs are consistent or not.”
Kennedy serves as athletic director as well as the coach for Bay Area’s baseball and football squads, but he also hires the rest of the school’s coaching staff.
“Now, I look for coaches who love the Lord and, in turn, will love their players by pouring into them,” he said. “Whether it is by sharing their own personal testimony with their teams or spending time in prayer and devotional time, our coaches know they are shaping our athletes as much athletically as spiritually. Parents should feel secure that in a day and age when many would like to stifle and snuff out the light of Jesus, Christian school coaches can boldly and without hesitation, shine their lights.”
The last word
We’ll give the last word this week to Coach Kennedy as well.
“When I went off to begin my own coaching career, I began to mold my style with a mix of my own ideas, but also copying what I had learned from my own coaches,” he said. “Their influence touched the way I taught, the way I related to players and parents, the way I looked at each player as an individual, the way I dealt with problems and the way I prayed for them. I want to see my players develop their skills, but more importantly, develop a relationship with their Savior.”
Focus: We’d like to offer you only good news in this space, but it’s not always possible. For instance, it’s still notable that Jason DeRose wrote for NPR that “the importance of religion in the lives of Americans is on the decline. However, for people who do still attend religious services, they say they’re optimistic about the future of their house of worship. Those are among the findings of a new report from the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI).
Just 16 percent of Americans surveyed said religion is the most important thing in their lives, according to the PRRI study, down from 20 percent a decade ago.”
Next week in Our Faith: Experts weigh in on what makes a war just or unjust from a theological point of view.
