Since 2012 the U.N. has released an annual World Happiness Report. The 2023 Report ranked the United States at number 15 with a score of 6.894 out of a possible 10. Finland ranked first with a score of 7.804. Not surprisingly, Ukraine ranked 92nd and Russia ranked 70th.

Perhaps the best-known quote in American history is Jefferson's three inalienable rights: “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Not happiness, but the pursuit of happiness. Are we happy? Are we pursuing the right things that can make us happy?

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. Visit www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

