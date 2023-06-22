Last week the Southern Baptist Convention met in New Orleans. 88 percent of those present voted to confirm the ouster of Saddleback Church from their membership because the church includes women in pastoral ministry. Rick Warren, the founding pastor, spoke in defense of the church. Warren led the church from a few friends gathered in his living room 40 years ago to an attendance exceeding 23,000. He is also the author of “The Purpose Driven Church” and “The Purpose Driven Life.”

I must admit I am mystified. Why would anyone want to prevent someone from doing good, male or female? Or why would anyone want to prevent a church from choosing someone to serve their congregation who has moral integrity and pastoral gifts? My cousin’s daughter was recently ordained in North Carolina. We sent a card and a gift to encourage her.

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. Visit www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

