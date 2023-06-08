In 2014 I stood on a mountain peak in the Alps, an area referred to as Obersalzberg. In the valley below was the historic city of Salzburg. Nearby, nestled in another valley, lay Berchtesgaden and Koinegsee. I stood over a small square stone. One side marked the boundary of Germany. The other marked the boundary of Austria.

As I scanned the landscape that fell away beneath my feet, I felt as if I could see forever, that I might be standing on the top of the world. It was an impressive sight.

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. Visit www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

