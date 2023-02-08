The Reverends Owen and Amy Peters have been to Europe and Hawaii. They’ve ministered at locations elsewhere in Texas. But now he has elected to invest his efforts in Galveston’s Moody Methodist Church and she at Santa Fe’s Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
Over six decades for the church
In its almost 63 years of history, Aldersgate has never before had a female pastor, so it’s something new for the congregation, but the pastor and people are both very happy with this arrangement.
“I’m overjoyed to be here doing ministry with such a wonderful church community,” Amy Peters told Our Faith. “This is the first church I’m serving as a solo pastor, and being the first female pastor here; I was a bit nervous upon starting. But everyone in the church has been the most welcoming and supportive. With my husband, an associate pastor at Moody, we’ve been enjoying the fulfilling and surprising journey of being a clergy couple. We love getting to be a part of faith communities and join people in God’s work being done in the world.”
Aldersgate first started in 1960 when Arcadia UMC and Alta Loma UMC merged. It will officially celebrate its 63rd anniversary on Palm Sunday, April 2, at 13217 FM 1764.
Church member Rebecca Wright is one of Peter’s many fans here.
"In her first messages, Pastor Amy reminded us we can live a life that embodies the spirit of Christ,” Wright said. “She used Philippians to explain that by leaning into the legacy of Christians who have come before us, we too can do ministry as Christ did ministry on earth with faithfulness, humility, righteousness and peace. She added that as a community, we gain strength with each other’s skills and gifts. No one is best by themselves. We are all a part of God’s body, needing one another to thrive and build each other up."
ONE MONTH AS A SENIOR PASTOR
This may be the first church in which Peters has "soloed," but her experience proclaiming the gospel isn’t new.
“It was in college where I solidified my calling to ministry,” she said. “I got involved at the Texas A&M Wesley Foundation, where I developed skills in preaching and leading Bible studies. As I was finishing college and needed to find my place in the world, I found there was nothing else I’d rather do than serve God in the UMC. That calling still holds true today.”
Charmaine Mantooth is one of the lay leaders that helps hold this congregation together. She’d like to encourage former members and others to come to meet her new pastor.
“I would want prospective visitors to know that Pastor Amy Peters has a calm, reassuring and welcoming voice and demeanor. And that she delivers sermons that are thoughtful, insightful and which provide food for thought and are rooted in scripture. She has an earnest and heart felt desire to lead us in missions and outreach in our community and in the world. Her first mission plan is to use the Lenten season to gather supplies for distribution by UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief) in the aftermath of any man-made or natural disasters in the world.”
THE UMC IN TRANSITION
Readers of contemporary religious news will know that the United Methodist Church is currently in flux. Hundreds of conservative congregations, especially in Texas, are leaving the mainline denomination for a newly-formed association.
Aldersgate will not be one of them.
Carol Gaylord, the treasurer here, explained.
“Our church has faithfully and gracefully risen from a disheartening discernment,” she said. “We are excited and ready to truly open our doors, our minds and our hearts to affirm all of God’s children, and Pastor Amy was called as the perfect person to lead us. She was described accurately by our former pastor as a ‘Shining Star.’ She is passionate, poised and prayerful.”
THE LAST WORD
We’ll let Peters close the column this week as she describes her love of our area.
“When I learned that I was coming to serve Aldersgate, I didn’t know anything about Santa Fe other than it was close to Galveston,” she said. “I grew up in a small town, and Santa Fe feels like a small town next to suburbia, so it’s a comfortable place to be. The beach is my happy place, so it’s great to be so close to the coast too. One thing I’ve come to love about Santa Fe is how well people know each other.”
