On Feb. 8, students at Asbury College in Wilmore, Kentucky, filed into Hughes Auditorium for their regularly scheduled chapel service. What happened was anything but regular. What has continued to happen is far beyond anything anyone could have scheduled.

A spontaneous prayer meeting broke out that has continued for weeks. Tens of thousands of people have since been drawn to Asbury to participate in the outpouring. This week, the continuous prayer service is being moved to various other sites to accommodate the crowds that threaten to overwhelm the small town. The University posted on its website: “The university, in consultation with local law enforcement and city administration, notified incoming visitors that parking and seating had exceeded capacity.” The University’s communications director said people were coming from all over the country, including some who had just arrived from Finland and the Netherlands.

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. His books are available at www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.

