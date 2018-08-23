The first general education schools to open back in the 17th Century American colonies would now be classed as faith-based schools. And our first colleges were focused on training ministers. A century or so later, schooling became a mostly secular matter, but there’s still a strong set of religiously oriented private schools across Galveston County.
For the next two weeks, we’ll explore what’s new at each.
League City’s Bay Area Christian School, 4800 FM 518 W., is probably the largest. It encompasses pre-kindergarten through high school. Jason Nave is head of this 40-year-old institution which has, by current count, 777 students.
“We have another 150 in our Early Learning Academy,” Nave said. “And a record 204 high school students. This year, we are offering more fine art and athletic opportunities than ever: Theater, band, orchestra and choir. We are starting sixth-grade sports and swim and wrestling teams for our high school.”
Alumnus Trac Cook will be the new director of student life in charge of chapels, high school activities and a mission trip.
The Bay Area campus has been retooled from its parking lots and sidewalks to rooftops and more, Nave said.
“We are still focusing on the goodness, love, and sovereignty of God and the saving blood of Jesus,” he said. “The Bible is timeless, and its truths are absolute.”
A few miles to the south, Texas City’s Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School has pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade classes. Spokeswoman Angelica Hanley said that Jennifer Lopez, who became principal here last June, has declared the 2018-19 school year a time to “Rebuild, restore and renew.”
This after the school extended its hospitality to take in Dickinson’s True Cross Catholic Church and School when Hurricane Harvey left that campus submerged and unserviceable.
“Now, we have new improvements to our campus, new doors, new fences and much more,” Hanley said. “Plus, eight new teachers and 54 new students. Our goal is to restore the great pride and history of our school with strong academics and athletics.”
Back to the north a bit, League City’s St. Mary Catholic School is marking its 40th year. It began as a basic Montessori preschool program, but now offers pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Laura L. Halbardier, who serves as principal, said it is a deliberately challenging place.
“We offer rigorous subject study in all areas: math, science, reading, social studies, grammar and writing with students participating in hands-on learning, lab studies, computer research, field trips, writing and collaborative learning experiences as well as Spanish, art, theater, technology and music.”
The entire student body is also involved in service to the community, including nursing home visits, making cards for military personnel, supplying the parish food pantry, volunteering at a homeless center and more.
“Last year, our students and staff completed over 3,000 service hours,” Halbardier said. “Our tagline remains, ‘Enter to learn; leave to serve.’ We work together, pray together and play together.”
Next week in Our Faith: Part 2 of the faith-based schools update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.