As a 100th Anniversary Celebration Event, McKinney Memorial UMC, 1067 Nashby, La Marque will be honoring Rev. Carlos R. Phillips, senior pastor with a “Roast and Toast” evening on Feb. 9, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“We want to show our appreciation for all the many hats our pastor wears and to recognize him for his appointment at this very special time at McKinney,” said Carol Johnson, team leader for the event. “We recognize that Rev. Phillips has been placed in this leadership role by none other than God himself for such a time as now. And, we want him to know he has a team that is with him. Please join the celebration which will feature jazz, non-alcoholic cocktails, jokes, compliments, and a delicious hot meal.”
Tickets are $20 per person.
For tickets or details, call 409-935-5797.
The Pregnancy Help Center of Galveston will host its first fundraising Banquet and Silent Auction at 6 p.m. on Feb. 7 at the 1880 Garten Verein at 2704 Ave. O.
“We are looking forward to starting a ‘Legacy of Love’ in Galveston,” said Julie Johnson, executive director of the center. “In 2018 we celebrated our grand opening and it was a wonderful outpouring of love and support. Since opening our doors we have served 135 clients and have had 395 client visits.”
The night will feature keynote speaker and author Kirk Walden. Johnson said it would include humor, challenge, vision and hope.
“Kirk’s journey into the pregnancy help ministry, where he has served for more than 25 years, includes life as a sports writer, professional golfer, and even nine years as a single dad,” she added.
For tickets or details, call 409-443-5059 or visit www.legacyoflovegalveston.org.
Update: There’s no study on the overlap of sleep and sermons, but Christopher Ellison, Ph.D. of the University of Texas at San Antonio has just presented findings that tie faith with getting a good night’s sleep.
David Briggs writing at www.theARDA.com, explained the study.
“Feeling certain one is going to heaven and believing that God knows when I need support and is generally responsive were significant in predicting higher odds of a better night’s sleep amid stressful life events,” Briggs wrote. “Believers may wonder why bad things are happening to them, but they may nevertheless sleep better at night under the watchful eye of a deity who is concerned about the well-being of the world and its inhabitants, researchers noted.’”
