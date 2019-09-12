Galveston Seafarers Center will hold its 2019 Gala, Anchors Away honoring the Galveston Propeller Club, at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hotel Galvez, 2024 Seawall Blvd.
“Our 11th gala promises to be filled with fun and excitement with a casino, silent and live auctions, entertainment and more,” said Karen M. Parsons, port chaplain. “This is the main fundraiser for the center. The success of this year’s Gala will insure that seafarers from all over the world continue to be served well as they sail into the Port of Galveston. Proceeds from the Gala will cover the annual operating expenses of the Seafarers Center where mariners find a home away from home: free WiFi, recreation, relaxation, snacks, bicycle use and van transportation around town. Those who are served truly appreciate the services offered and appreciate those who support our efforts.”
There has been a ministry to seafarers on the docks in Galveston since 1839.” Karen M Parsons OFS, Port Chaplain
For details, visit galveston-sfc or call 409-762-0026.
•••
Traditionally, rabbis taught that repentance was a big part of preparation for the upcoming High Holy Days. Some teachers recommend a 40-day period of self-examination leading up to the annual Day of Atonement. Such periods also occur in other faiths, such as Lent or Ramadan. But the historical concept includes, as PBS.org explains, “On Yom Kippur, God is said to take a look at the deeds of the Jewish people and to seal each person’s fate in the Book of Life.”
But what is an agnostic or atheist Jew to do? Rabbi Stuart Federow of Clear Lake’s Congregation Shaar Hashalom will offer an answer at 11 a.m. on Sept. 22 at 16020 El Camino Real.
“Often times in our lives we have doubts about God and our faith,” Federow said. “Judaism however is actually a human-centered religion and it is quite possible to have a meaningful High Holy Day season even if one might be an agnostic or even an atheist.”
For details, email adulted@shaarhashalom.org or call 281-732-4206.
•••
Update: The helpful folks over at the Pew Forum, a research center for public opinion, have recently documented that males and females differ a bit on the matter of faith.
“In the United States, for example, women are more likely than men to say religion is ‘very important’ in their lives (60 percent vs. 47 percent), according to a 2014 Pew Research Center survey. American women also are more likely than American men to say they pray daily (64 percent vs. 47 percent) and attend religious services at least once a week (40 percent vs. 32 percent). According to media accounts, women so outnumber men in the pews of many U.S. churches that some clergy have changed decor, music and worship styles to try to bring more men into their congregations.”
If your congregation has made such efforts to attract the male of the species, we’d love to hear how.
