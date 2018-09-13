League City’s Anchor Point ministries began as the local crisis pregnancy center some eight years ago. Since then, it has expanded to include a private school and many other efforts. Its annual fundraising gala is coming up, so Our Faith revisited with Debbie Simmons, its CEO.
“We’re now a multifaceted, nonprofit ministry that delivers hope to families including pregnant teens and women, babies on the way, troubled youth and their families, foster and adopted children and families considering adoption,” Simmons said. “We champion the future of children by educating and empowering parents because no one is beyond hope.”
Case in point is their Excellent Minds Academy, Anchor’s kindergarten through 8th-grade private school. It is housed in leased space at Webster’s Bay Area Presbyterian Church.
“EMA is structured to help kids with learning disabilities and others who just are not thriving in large classroom settings,” Simmons said.
The school was started by Christine Welsh who still heads it. Being a certified teacher, she said, didn’t prepare her for the challenge that her autistic son, Jaxson, presented.
“He didn’t like sight, sound or touch from birth,” Welsh recalled. “Although not officially diagnosed with Autism until the age of 2, we knew we had a special boy on our hands. Later, we felt that public school could not meet Jaxson’s needs, that he was falling through the cracks and being just pushed along. We desired a school for him and others that provided a safe environment to learn, grow and be accepted just as they are.”
So, Welsh founded EMA as a place where she believes that every child, including those with special needs, can thrive.
On a typical day, students and teachers use puppets, visual aids and other nonverbal options to communicate feelings and to practice role playing for social interaction. Paper plates with construction paper arrows help autistic children show their teacher and each other how they are feeling when words just won’t do.
The traditional trappings of elementary classrooms are here too: easy reader and board books, word walls, classroom pets and incipient bean plants in clay pots.
“Siblings and general education students are welcome and encouraged, as well as special needs children,” Welsh said.
Anchor’s overall goal is to change the world one life at a time, Simmons explained. To support that hope, she said the gala was key.
“This expedition in faith requires Anchor Point to partner with folks just like you,” she said. “Joining us for our largest celebration and fundraiser of the year, the Celebrate Hope Gala, will enable us to continue the good works impacting 1,295 moms and dads this year alone. God’s dream has become bigger than we could ever have imagined.”
Tickets are now on sale and sponsorship opportunities are available for the event which will be headlined by Jason Jones, the movie producer behind Bella and the newly released Matt Dillon movie, “Running for Grace.”
“We’ll have an evening packed with fun, a powerful conversation with Jason Jones, a wonderful dinner, musical entertainment, lighthearted games and a live and silent auction — all to raise funds for the work Anchor Point does for our community,” Simmons said.
